Former ISS director now advising nuclear reactor company Fermi Energia

News
Arnold Sinisalu.
Arnold Sinisalu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Former Internal Security Service (ISS) director Arnold Sinisalu is now working as a consultant for Fermi Energia, a company whose stated aim is to construct a Small Nuclear Reactor (SMR) in Estonia.

Sinisalu, 53, who in summer stepped down as ISS director at the end of his second five-year term, told weekly Eesti Ekspress that: "I have a six-month consultancy contract with Fermi Energia."

Should a decision be made for an SMR to be constructed in Estonia, it is likely that the tender would go to Fermi; Sinisalu is advising the company on security matters.

Sinisalu noted that his role at Fermi is not a regular nine-to-five (or, in Estonia, eight-to-five) job.

"If there a decision is forthcoming from the government to build a nuclear plant and if Fermi Energia takes on the management of that project, it would be necessary to employ many additional staff, to ensure the safety and security of the plant. I would aid them in this aim," he said.

Sinisalu said that he started getting job offers from late last year as the end of his term, which finished in June, approached, but added that he had no interest in moving to another state agency.

He said that he also wanted to relocate from Tallinn to Tartu after finishing as ISS director, which narrowed his options.

"I'm not awaiting any major challenges right now; 10 years as ISS general director was certainly taxing," he added.

Sinisalu headed up the ISS, known in Estonian by the acronym Kapo, 2013-2023.

Margo Palloson became the new ISS director in June this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:02

Eesti Energia: Hydrogen power generation may become cheaper than oil shale

13:29

Highway section construction errors could cost Estonia €8 million

13:02

European Commission puts Estonia's 2023 recession at deepest in EU

12:31

Top US intelligence official Ronald S. Moultrie visits Estonia

12:02

Public conciliator's offer to teachers postponed to Friday

11:23

Former ISS director now advising nuclear reactor company Fermi Energia

10:13

EKRE to join Isamaa in Kallas no confidence motion

10:07

Statistics: Unemployment in Estonia up 4,600 in Q3 2023

09:29

Kallas on teacher wage hikes: You can't make pledges when funds are lacking

08:47

Estonian timber sector finding it increasingly difficult to compete abroad

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.11

Domino's Pizza launching in Estonia

14.11

Estonian construction workers returning from Finland due to lack of work

14.11

Estonian flag flown upside down outside Tartu student dorm

14.11

Gallery: Two 500-tonne viaducts pushed into position in Tondi, Tallinn

14.11

What is the face of poverty in Estonia?

13.11

Nordica negotiations start with all interested parties

12.11

Estonia increases wait between language proficiency exam retakes

07:41

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says open to being next NATO chief

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: