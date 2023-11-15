Former ISS director now advising nuclear reactor company Fermi Energia

Former Internal Security Service (ISS) director Arnold Sinisalu is now working as a consultant for Fermi Energia, a company whose stated aim is to construct a Small Nuclear Reactor (SMR) in Estonia.

Sinisalu, 53, who in summer stepped down as ISS director at the end of his second five-year term, told weekly Eesti Ekspress that: "I have a six-month consultancy contract with Fermi Energia."

Should a decision be made for an SMR to be constructed in Estonia, it is likely that the tender would go to Fermi; Sinisalu is advising the company on security matters.

Sinisalu noted that his role at Fermi is not a regular nine-to-five (or, in Estonia, eight-to-five) job.

"If there a decision is forthcoming from the government to build a nuclear plant and if Fermi Energia takes on the management of that project, it would be necessary to employ many additional staff, to ensure the safety and security of the plant. I would aid them in this aim," he said.

Sinisalu said that he started getting job offers from late last year as the end of his term, which finished in June, approached, but added that he had no interest in moving to another state agency.

He said that he also wanted to relocate from Tallinn to Tartu after finishing as ISS director, which narrowed his options.

"I'm not awaiting any major challenges right now; 10 years as ISS general director was certainly taxing," he added.

Sinisalu headed up the ISS, known in Estonian by the acronym Kapo, 2013-2023.

Margo Palloson became the new ISS director in June this year.

