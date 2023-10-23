International Atomic Energy Agency assesses Estonia's nuclear future

From Monday until October 30, specialists from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will assess Estonia's preparations for a policy decision on nuclear energy. The conclusions of the IAEA will be presented to the government alongside the final report of the Estonian nuclear energy working group.

The IAEA specialists will evaluate whether Estonia has adequately mapped the opportunities and requirements for development and considered all facets of nuclear energy utilization. The experts of the IAEA will conduct interviews and evaluate the analyses of the nuclear energy working group this week, the Climate Ministry said.

"The insights and suggestions put forth by the experts of the IAEA will furnish us with significant knowledge as we deliberate on nuclear energy," Antti Tooming, undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Action and head of the Estonian working group, said.

It is the working group's responsibility to carefully study all issues of nuclear use in accordance with international norms. The evaluation of the IAEA expert mission is a key quality indicator that reveals how effectively this was done.

The Nuclear Task Force's final report will be completed by the end of this year. Following that, the Riigikogu will be free to decide whether nuclear energy has a future in Estonia.

In accordance with the IAEA's "Roadmap for the Development of National Nuclear Infrastructures," which delineates 19 domains to be examined including nuclear and radiation safety, environmental protection, potential sites, regulatory framework, emergency preparedness, and radioactive waste management.

The IAEA expert mission is led by Eric Mathet, senior nuclear engineer in the nuclear infrastructure division of the International Atomic Energy Agency. In addition, the team includes nine other experts with many years of experience and expertise.

