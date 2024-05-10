Simson: Kallas is going to EU Council to talk about her work prospects

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (Center) said on the "Esimene Stuudio" program that she expects the current Prime Minister Kaja Kallas to go to the European Council after the European elections to negotiate a job in Brussels.

When asked if she knew whether Kallas would go from prime minister position to Europe following the European elections, Simson said she believed it was likely.

"It's up to her, but I think she will go to the first Council meeting after the European elections to negotiate a job offer for herself. We know that after the elections you go to the council where the heads of government sit together for a day, a night, maybe another day, and come out with a surprise. And if you're in the room, like [former Belgian prime minister and current European Council President Charles] Michel was five years ago, you can come out with a gold crown," Simson said.

There has been much speculation that Kallas could move to a senior commissioner position in the European commission after the European elections. According to the coalition agreement, the seat of European commissioner belongs to the Reform Party.

The most likely offers for Kallas are the position of high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and for a possible new European Commission commissioner for defense.

In early April, Simson announced her support for Jüri Ratas, who left the Center Party and joined Isamaa in the European Parliament elections. She now confirmed she is backing Ratas in the elections.

Simson said that in her opinion Ratas, as a former prime minister, is a very good choice for Estonia.

"Seven people representing Estonia in the European Parliament is a very small delegation. I have seen that there is a strong need in the European Parliament to build like-minded alliances between politicians from different countries and with different views. I consider the strongest MEP at the moment to be former Polish Prime Minister Jerzy Buzek. I think that after the ousting of Andrus Ansip, Jüri Ratas will be able to take this position from the Estonian side in the European Parliament," Simson said.

Regarding her own future in the Center Party, Simson said that she would prefer to return to Estonia after her term as commissioner in Brussels to get to know the situation in the party and then decide.

"I don't want to jump to conclusions until I'm really back to see for myself what the situation is. It's true that many of the people I was in the Center Party with when I left [for Brussels] in 2019 have left. But I don't think it makes sense for me to make decisions based on other people's expectations. I will come back and make a considered decision," Simson said.

