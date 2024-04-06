Kadri Simson endorses Jüri Ratas' European elections candidacy

News
Jüri Ratas and Kadri Simson at a 2020 Center Party congress.
Jüri Ratas and Kadri Simson at a 2020 Center Party congress. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
News

Kadri Simson (Center), Estonia's European Commissioner, holding the energy portfolio, has backed the Center Party's former leader Jüri Ratas – now an Isamaa member – ahead of this June's European Parliament elections.

Simson presented her support for Ratas in terms of him being a friend.

She said: "Jüri Ratas, as a former prime minister, needs no introduction in Europe."

"With his great work capacity and ability to network, he can render Estonia's representation at the European Parliament larger than our number of mandates would otherwise allow," Simson, whose term as Estonia's EU commissioner ends later this year, went on.

"For this reason, I venture to recommend my good friend and long-time Riigikogu deskmate, Jüri Ratas, for the upcoming European elections," she added.

The elephant in the room here is that Ratas left Center earlier this year, a party he used to lead, to join Isamaa, who he is running for in June.

Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart said that this would not result in Simson being expelled from the party, however, as things stand.

"At the moment, I consider this not a political choice, but a personal one," Kõlvart added, noting that Simson had informed him of her stance on Ratas some time ago.

As for Simson's concerns over Center's future, Kõlvart said: "I can assure Kadri, as I do for all party colleagues, that despite the difficult situation, we are working and fighting on."

Simson's actions are not comparable with Igor Gräzin's decision to join in voting in favor of a motion no confidence in a party colleague, ie. the Center leader himself, noting that Gräzin left of his own volition.

"According to the Center Party's statutes, if a member votes in favor of a no confidence motion in a party colleague, then the party dismisses them. This is a very specific provision, making it an absolutely different matter," he added.

Kõlvart added that he expects party members to support Center Party candidates in the elections.

"Our message is very simple: the vote should be based on one's worldview and political priorities. But everyone has the right to make a choice based on their priorities, and if friendship is a higher priority, then in my opinion, that is also an argument," he said, noting he not aware if Simson intends to continue with the Center Party once she returns from her posting as European Commissioner.

At the end of January, Jüri Ratas joined Isamaa after leaving the Center Party, which he was leader of November 2016 to September 2023; prime minister from the same starting point until January 2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: ERR Radio News, reporter Madis Hindre.

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:03

'Grand Designs' episode sparks big interest in Estonian solar roof panel makers

17:00

Kadri Simson endorses Jüri Ratas' European elections candidacy

16:45

EISA announces new business start-up grants

16:34

Cornerstone for new grain silo laid in Mäo

16:28

Estonian green hydrogen tech firm raises €140 million in capital

15:50

State high schools attracting Tallinn pupils away from municipal-run equivalents

15:27

Gallery: New Škoda trains to be used by Elron start journey north

15:08

Gallery: Center Party presents its European Parliament election candidates

14:59

IMF delegation getting an overview of state of the Estonian economy

13:34

Prime minister decorated with prestigious US award

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.04

Expert: A light metro could be constructed in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.04

Russia's GPS interference over Estonia ramps up

05.04

SDE leader: Tax changes or major austerity needed for next year

05.04

Interior minister: Orthodox church cannot continue under Patriarch Kirill

04.04

Cybercriminals steal data of around 700,000 Apotheka pharmacy customers

12:38

Moscow's pressure, chaos during transfer of assets to Russian church in Estonia

05.04

NATO Tour stops in Tallinn for 75th anniversary celebration

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo