Kadri Simson endorses Jüri Ratas' European elections candidacy

Kadri Simson (Center), Estonia's European Commissioner, holding the energy portfolio, has backed the Center Party's former leader Jüri Ratas – now an Isamaa member – ahead of this June's European Parliament elections.

Simson presented her support for Ratas in terms of him being a friend.

She said: "Jüri Ratas, as a former prime minister, needs no introduction in Europe."

"With his great work capacity and ability to network, he can render Estonia's representation at the European Parliament larger than our number of mandates would otherwise allow," Simson, whose term as Estonia's EU commissioner ends later this year, went on.

"For this reason, I venture to recommend my good friend and long-time Riigikogu deskmate, Jüri Ratas, for the upcoming European elections," she added.

The elephant in the room here is that Ratas left Center earlier this year, a party he used to lead, to join Isamaa, who he is running for in June.

Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart said that this would not result in Simson being expelled from the party, however, as things stand.

"At the moment, I consider this not a political choice, but a personal one," Kõlvart added, noting that Simson had informed him of her stance on Ratas some time ago.

As for Simson's concerns over Center's future, Kõlvart said: "I can assure Kadri, as I do for all party colleagues, that despite the difficult situation, we are working and fighting on."

Simson's actions are not comparable with Igor Gräzin's decision to join in voting in favor of a motion no confidence in a party colleague, ie. the Center leader himself, noting that Gräzin left of his own volition.

"According to the Center Party's statutes, if a member votes in favor of a no confidence motion in a party colleague, then the party dismisses them. This is a very specific provision, making it an absolutely different matter," he added.

Kõlvart added that he expects party members to support Center Party candidates in the elections.

"Our message is very simple: the vote should be based on one's worldview and political priorities. But everyone has the right to make a choice based on their priorities, and if friendship is a higher priority, then in my opinion, that is also an argument," he said, noting he not aware if Simson intends to continue with the Center Party once she returns from her posting as European Commissioner.

At the end of January, Jüri Ratas joined Isamaa after leaving the Center Party, which he was leader of November 2016 to September 2023; prime minister from the same starting point until January 2021.

