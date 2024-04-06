Gallery: Center Party presents its European Parliament election candidates

The Center Party presented its candidates for June's European Parliament elections Saturday, following a board meeting in the town of Türi, Järva County.

The candidates, starting with the number one candidate, are: Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart, MP Andrei Korobeinik, former government ministers Erki Savisaar, Anneli Ott and Janek Mäggi, Tallinn city elders Monika Haukanõmm and Aivar Riisalu, incumbent MEP Jana Toom and MP Lauri Laats; the latter was not present at the board meeting.

Saturday's meeting in Türi began with a report from party chair and former Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart, followed by a discussion on the election platform, led by sitting MEP Jana Toom.

The party also unveiled its electoral slogan: "Selg sirgu, Eesti!" which would roughly translate as "Stand up tall, Estonia."

Parties may run a maximum of nine candidates at the European election, with seven mandates available. Polling day is Sunday, June 9.

