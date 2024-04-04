Poll: Tallinn residents split almost 50-50 on Mihhail Kõlvart no-confidence motion

News
Former Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) at the reading of the motion of no confidence which removed him from the position, March 26, 2024.
Former Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) at the reading of the motion of no confidence which removed him from the position, March 26, 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Close to half of Tallinn residents disapprove of the recent no-confidence motion in Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), former mayor of Tallinn, a recent survey finds.

The poll, conducted by Norstat on behalf of conservative think tank the Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), found that 47 percent viewed the no-confidence motion, which passed early last week, unfavorably, compared with 38 percent who approved of the development.

Among native Estonian-speaking respondents, 62 percent said they approved of the no-confidence motion in former mayor Kõlvart.

With respondents from "other nationalities," largely meaning Russian-speaking respondents, that figure fell to 12 percent, according to Norstat.

Norstat's question on the no-confidence motion was phrased: "The Tallinn City Council has expressed no confidence in Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart. What is your opinion on this no-confidence motion?"

The options were: "Disapprove," "Disapprove somewhat," "Approve somewhat," and "Approve," as well as a "Don't know" option.

A total of 47 percent as noted replied "Disapprove" or "Disapprove somewhat," compared with 38 percent who answered "Approve" or "Approve somewhat."

Fifteen percent responded "Don't know."

Among Estonian respondents, 62 percent overall approve of the motion, according to the poll, while 25 percent disapprove.

The results among those of other nationalities is almost the reverse of this: 72 percent said they disapproved; 12 percent that they approved of the motion.

Norstat also quizzed respondents about Kõlvart's performance as mayor, which had on the whole been seen as competent despite his apparent lack of support as Center Party leader evidenced in some other surveys.

It asked. "How do you think Mihhail Kõlvart has performed as mayor?"

On this, 21 percent overall answered "Very poorly" or "Somewhat poorly."

On the other hand, two-thirds answered "Quite well" or "Very well," with 13 percent undecided.

By ethnicity, Kõlvart had a 50-percent approval rating among Estonian respondents, and as high as an 83 percent rating from respondents of other nationalities.

With the ousting of the Center Party from office in the capital, the future of free public transportation in Tallinn has been called into question too.

On the question: "Do you think free public transport should be abolished in Tallinn?" 82 percent responded "No" or "Preferably not," 14 percent with "Preferably yes" or "Yes," and four percent responded "Don't know."

The vast majority of Estonian respondents and respondents of other nationalities alike said they opposed the abolition of free public transport, which has been in place in Tallinn for over a decade now.

On the morning of last Tuesday, March 26, Tallinn City Council narrowly expressed no confidence in Mihhail Kõlvart as mayor, resulting in the Center Party being out of office in the capital for the first time in 18 years.

Commenting on the poll's results, Martin Mölder, associate professor at the University of Tartu's Johan Skytte Institute of Political Studies, said the Center Party is now more dependent on non-Estonian, ie. predominantly Russian-speaking, voters, than ever before.

Following last September's change in leadership at the top of the Center Party, which saw Kõlvart installed as chair, the party's overall support across the country has fallen, with almost all of this decline due to the hemorrhaging of support from native Estonian-speaking voters.

Mölder said: "However, voters from other nationalities in Tallinn and elsewhere in Estonia continue to support the Center Party steadily and overwhelmingly."

"When considering the population of Tallinn alone, it should not come as a surprise given that about half of Tallinn's population are non-Estonians, including a significant number of stateless individuals and Russian citizens, in addition to Estonian citizens of Russian ethnicity," he went on.

"Overall, there are over 70,000 Russian citizens living permanently in Estonia," Mölder added.

Estonian citizens of any ethnicity can vote in Riigikogu, European and local elections, whereas Russian citizens resident in Estonia, and stateless individuals – those resident in Estonia who have no citizenship of any state – can vote in local elections only.

Norstat conducted the above online survey from March 28 to April 2, polling a total of 971 Tallinn residents aged 16 and above.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:41

Estonian politicians mark NATO's 75th anniversary

14:23

Henri Laupmaa firm behind toeta.me donation platform struck from register

13:55

Ministry of Finance's spring forecast: No growth this year

13:27

Russia's GPS interference over Estonia ramps up

12:58

'Pealtnägija' presents: Estonia's biggest car tax payers

12:27

Hairdressers, restaurants and car services beginning to feel the squeeze

12:27

Lauri Hussar re-elected as Riigikogu speaker

11:51

Transport Administration: No new roads along Tallinn-Tartu route this year

11:26

Over 10 million tonnes of oil shale extracted in Estonia in 2023

10:43

Foreign minister in Brussels: NATO security only certain with Ukrainian victory

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:10

Cybercriminals steal data of around 700,000 Apotheka pharmacy customers

03.04

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal visits Estonia

03.04

Estonian consumer prices continued climbing in March

08:06

European Commission: Estonian car tax is discriminatory

03.04

Statistics: Two in five Estonian women experience intimate partner violence

03.04

Tallinn coalition not planning to change speed limits

03.04

Jaak Allik: The wolf, goat and cabbage problem at Tallinn coalition talks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo