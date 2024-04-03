Norstat: Party support ratings have stabilized

Representatives of most of the major political parties in Estonia taking part in an edition of 'Esimene stuudio.'
Representatives of most of the major political parties in Estonia taking part in an edition of 'Esimene stuudio.' Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR
Support for the six Riigikogu parties has been largely static in recent weeks, according to recent research.

The survey, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of the think tank the Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) found the three coalition parties, the Reform Party, the Social Democrats (SDE) and Eesti 200 between them were backed by 37.4 percent of respondents, compared with 57.9 percent in the case of the opposition: The Center Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa.

By party Isamaa, remains most-supported, according to Norstat, at 28.4 percent, followed by EKRE (18.3 percent) and Reform (17.2 percent).

These "top" three are followed by SDE (14.6 percent), Center (11.2 percent) and Eesti 200 (5.6 percent).

Eesti 200 therefore remains above the 5 percent threshold required to win seats under Estonia's d'Hondt system of proportional representation.

Overall, the results mean recent slumps for Reform, Eesti 200 and Center, fluctuations in the case of SDE, and a surge in support for Isamaa, are all trends that seem to have come to an end.

The other active and registered parties in Estonia, Parempoolsed, the Estonian Greens, and the EÜVP, are not currently represented at the Riigikogu.

The line graph below illustrates changes in party support levels since Norstat began its weekly polls in early 2019. (Key: Yellow = Reform, green = Center, black = EKRE, royal blue = Isamaa, red = SDE, light blue = Eesti 200, light green = Estonian Greens, orange = Parempoolsed).

The tables after that show the four-week aggregate figures (4 Nädala koondtulemused) and weekly figures (Iganädalased tulemused) for each party (Key: Eesti Keskerakond = Center Party; Eesti Konservatiivne Rahvaerakond = EKRE; Eesti Reformierakond = Reform; Sotisiaaldemokraatlik Erakond = SDE; Erakond Eesti Rohelised = Greens; Muu = Other parties).

Norstat conducts its polls on a weekly basis, consolidating the results over the preceding four weeks, polling at least 4,000 citizens of voting age.

Norstat claims a margin of error in proportion to a party's size by support, so for instance, the margin for Isamaa was +/-1.67 percent, compared with +/-0.85 percent in the case of Eesti 200.

Norstat quizzed respondents both over the phone and online, with the sample weighted to various socio-economic indicators. The support by party noted above excludes undecided responses.

The next elections in Estonia are to the European Parliament, on Sunday, June 9.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

