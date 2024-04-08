Trust in Riigikogu falls below 30 percent

Less than 30 percent of Estonia's residents trust the Riigikogu, a more than 10 percent drop on year, the results of a new poll by Turu-uuringute AS and commissioned by the Government Office show.

In March, 28 percent of people said they trust the Riigikogu, Estonia's parliament. In December, the figure was 35 percent and it was 41 percent in February 2023.

Trust is lower than average among people without higher education and those living in northeast Estonia. There is no difference between Estonians and residents with a different ethnic background, it was 28 percent in both groups.

Last month, 39 percent trusted the government, and 71 percent trusted the president. Data from December shows a similar trend, 37 percent and 72 percent respectively.

43 percent of Estonians trust the government, compared to 31 percent of respondents from other nationalities.

81 percent of Estonian respondents and 51 percent of respondents from other nationalities say they trust the president.

The survey was carried out between March 21-25 and 1,260 people over the age of 15 took part.

--

