Majority of non-Estonian residents define themselves as Estonian Russians

The majority of residents of other nationalities living in Estonia define themselves as Estonian-Russian, Russian-speaking Estonian or both Estonian and Russian, polling shows.

The data shows 57 percent of people in this category defined themselves as Estonian-Russian, Russian-speaking Estonian or both Estonian and Russian.

22 percent said they were Russian.

17 percent define themselves as a representative of another nationality and 4 percent as Estonian.

Looking at the population as a whole, 62 percent of residents said they were Estonian, 24 percent said they were Estonian-Russian, Russian-speaking Estonian or both Estonian and Russian, 8 percent Russian, and 7 percent were of another nationality.

The results have been fairly similar since March 2022.

Pollster Turu-uuringute AS carried out the survey on behalf of the Government Office between March 21-25 in March, 1,260 people aged 15 and over took part.

Editor: Helen Wright

