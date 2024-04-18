Survey: Reform Party overtakes EKRE

EKRE.
EKRE. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The April results of the regular Turu-uuringute AS party ratings poll saw the ruling Reform Party overtake national conservative EKRE for second place.

Support for the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) dropped from 19 percent in March to 15 percent, while the scores have changed marginally for other political forces.

Isamaa continues to top the Turu-uuringute poll (as well as that of Norstat) on 27 percent, followed in April by the Reform Party's 19 percent.

EKRE come in third (15 percent), ahead of the Social Democratic Party (13 percent) and the Center Party (10 percent).

Support for junior coalition partner Eesti 200 continues to teeter on the 5 percent election threshold.

Parempoolsed are the most popular non-parliamentary party (4 percent), while the Estonian Greens had to make do with 2 percent and Koos with 1 percent of the potential vote.

Yellow - Reform Party; Dark blue - EKRE; Dark green - Center Party; Pink - Eesti 200; Red - SDE; Dark red - Estonian United Left Party; Orange - Parempoolsed; Light green - Estonian Greens; Blue - Koos; Gray - other; Light pink - independents.

The coalition parties were backed by 37 percent of respondents and the opposition by 52 percent, with 7 percent left over for non-parliamentary forces.

The poll was conducted April 4-11 during which time at least 871 persons at least 18 years of age were polled over the phone and online. The "cannot say" vote has not been factored into the results.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

