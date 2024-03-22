Latest poll shows no major changes to party ratings

According to the latest polls published by market research specialists Turu-uuringute AS on Friday, Isamaa continues to be the party with the highest level of support in Estonian, at 25 percent. EKRE are currently the second most popular party on 19 percent.

Isamaa have managed to increase their support by one percentage point since the previous poll while EKRE have risen two percentage points in the ratings over the last month.

The Reform Party is the third most popular, with 17 percent support while the Social Democratic Party (SDE) is fourth on 15 percent. Both parties saw a one percentage point drop in support in the poll, when compared to a month earlier.

Support for the Center Party recovered slightly, rising from eight percent in February to ten percent in March.

Among the parties represented in the Riigikogu, Eesti 200 have the lowest level of support, at six percent.

Of the non-parliamentary parties, Parempoolsed had the highest amount of support in March's poll, with a rating of three percent.

March 2024 Turu-uuringute ratings. (Reformierakond = Reform; Keskerakond = Center; Eestimaa Ühendatud Vasakpartei = United Left Party; Eestimaa Rohelised = Greens; Muu erakond = other parties; Üksikkandidaat = Independent candidates). Source: Turu-uuringute AS

