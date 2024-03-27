Norstat ratings: Reform party support slump lowest in five years

news
Reform Party pre-election campaigning.
Reform Party pre-election campaigning. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
news

Support for the Reform Party is at a five-year low, according to a recent survey.

The poll, conducted by Norstat on behalf of conservative think tank the Institute for Societal Studies  (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), found that support for the three Riigikogu opposition parties, Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Center Party, stood at 58.9 percent of respondents.

Support for the three coalition partners together: Reform, the Social Democrats (SDE) and Eesti 200, meanwhile stood at 36.6 percent this week, Norstat says.

By party, Isamaa remains most-supported with a rating of 28.8 percent, followed by EKRE at 18.9 percent and the Reform Party at 16.7 percent.

As noted this is the lowest Reform have polled at for five years, according to Norstat.

The party's rating so far this year has hovered in the 16.7 to 18.2 percent range.

SDE lie in fourth place in the latest survey at 14.3 percent, followed by the Center Party, at 11.2 percent.

Norstat notes that after halting a fall in support, the position of SDE has somewhat improved, to one percentage point higher than the party rated two weeks ago.

Tuesday's successful motion of no confidence in Center leader Mihhail Kõlvart as Tallinn mayor will not be reflected in the Norstat ratings yet.

In sixth place was Eesti 200 with 5.8 percent of support, 0.8 percentage points above the threshold required to win seats in any electoral district at a Riigikogu election.

The latest Norstat poll quizzed 4,001 Estonian citizens of voting age (18 and over) in the period February 26 to March 25, over the phone and online, with the sample weighted to various socio-economic and demographic indicators.

Norstat conducts its polls on a weekly basis, aggregating the results over the preceding four weeks. Norstat claims a margin of error in direct proportion to a party's size by support, so for instance the margin of error for Isamaa, the most-supported party, is +/-1.67 percent, compared with +/-0.86 percent in the case of Eesti 200.

The next election is to the European Parliament, on June 9 this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:58

Eesti Ekspress: Former minister confidant tried to get prosecutor general to resign

11:19

Riigikogu Speaker Hussar in Kyiv: Ukraine's future is in EU and NATO

10:41

Poll shows trust in government ministers waning

10:16

Estonia hosting Switzerland in beach soccer friendlies next month

10:11

Statistics: Foreign and domestic travel volumes both grew on year to 2023

09:37

Norstat ratings: Reform party support slump lowest in five years

09:35

Final Eesti Päevaleht print edition publishes

08:58

Henry Sildaru takes slopestyle bronze in challenging conditions in Italy

08:24

Estonian men's football team goes down 2-1 away to Finland

07:56

Prime minister: We will not hinder Mark Rutte NATO secretary general candidacy

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.03

Motion of no confidence in Mihhail Kõlvart as Tallinn mayor passes vote

25.03

5-year-old schoolgirl designs new Tallinn crane's nest light installation

26.03

City Plaza 2 construction work still delayed

26.03

Pere: We can now look in the mayor's closet

26.03

Mihhail Kõlvart doubts Ossinovski becoming mayor

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:56

Prime minister: We will not hinder Mark Rutte NATO secretary general candidacy

26.03

Expert: Mistake for Poland to not shoot down Russian missile in its airspace

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo