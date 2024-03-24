Former defense chief Riho Terras tops Isamaa's European Parliament elections list

Isamaa on Sunday approved its list of candidates, program and election slogan for the 2024 European Parliament elections. Former EDF commander Riho Terras tops the list, with former prime minister Jüri Ratas bringing up the rear.

Isamaa's European Parliament elections candidates are Riho Terras, Urmas Reinsalu, Urve Palo, Riina Solman, Tõnis Lukas, Virve Linder, Üllar Saaremäe, Ahti Kallikorm, Jüri Ratas.

Chairman of the opposition party Urmas Reinsalu said in his speech that the upcoming European Parliament elections are a reflection of Estonia's two decades years in Europe.

"A vote for us is a vote for a coherent European policy that is rooted in Estonia's interests. It comes with a double quality guarantee. First, we have a strong team of candidates. Secondly, Isamaa is part of the European People's Party (EPP) group, which will likely be the most influential political group in the European Parliament following these elections. This means that the influence of Isamaa's delegates is also bigger than that of delegates from other groups," Reinsalu said.

"Our elections slogan is "Õigele teele!" ([To] The right path!), Reinsalu announced.

He said that Europe must contribute more to security and support for Ukraine while reducing red tape and fostering economic growth.

The Isamaa head emphasized that in addition to European topics, the looming elections will also constitute a referendum on domestic matters.

"My message to the people of Estonia is clear: vote down Kaja Kallas' government. This election needs to be a judgment on dishonest policy. Do not give your vote to the ruling parties' candidates. Isamaa constitutes a positive alternative," Reinsalu said.

