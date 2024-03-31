Former EDF chief: Western Europe does not believe Putin might attack

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk told AFP that Europe is living in a prewar period, and that no one will be able to feel safe in Europe should Ukraine lose the war. Former Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, MEP Riho Terras noted that leaders of major European powers refuse to believe that Putin's plans are serious and not limited to Ukraine.

Former European Council President Tusk's remark, that no one would be safe were Ukraine to lose the war, inevitably suggests that no one really believes in a Ukrainian victory anymore.

"While that's true, running a news headline to suggest we are in a prewar state is rather irresponsible since it causes anxiety. We should try and avoid that at least," Kalev Stoicescu, head of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee, said.

Stoicescu suggested that, instead, Russia should be shown it cannot beat NATO.

MEP, former EDF chief Riho Terras said that Western European leaders simply refuse to believe Putin would attack them.

"But when they need to cut their budgets or alter fiscal policy to facilitate military aid for Ukraine, things get difficult. Both in France and Germany. Only Poland has demonstrated it is taking this thing very seriously," Terras suggested.

Europe has failed to prevent two world wars because they simply didn't believe them possible. To what extent is NATO split between Poland and member states who lack a border with Russia? Riho Terras said he sees no such split today as battle plans are being drawn up today that haven't been seen for 30 years. But existing resources are not enough for the war in Ukraine and independent readiness on top of that. Whereas Russia is making preparations.

"Russia has unveiled its military reform, creating new army corps in the north and west. The first units have been attached. Therefore, I am deeply convinced that Russia is preparing for war," he said.

Russia has interests in the Arctic, the Baltic and Black seas. But Terras also thinks that attacking NATO on several fronts would be irrational.

"Putin has almost always been an opportunist, taking the openings he is given. That is why NATO must concentrate on making sure there won't be any such opening. I believe that Putin feels the West is not wholeheartedly prepared to defend itself, because they simply do not believe such a conflict could happen."

Kalev Stoicescu remarked that Donald Tusk's warning is aimed as a wake-up call for leaders of major powers. The Riigikogu committee chair hopes it will not fall on deaf ears on either side of the Atlantic.

"I very much hope the House of Representatives has finally gotten the message, and Speaker Mike Johnson will put the aid package to a vote," Stoicescu said.

Kalev Stoicescu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

