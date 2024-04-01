Estonian MPs visit Ukraine's frontline

Members of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee gifting a drone to the 12th Brigade.
Members of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee gifting a drone to the 12th Brigade. Source: Chancellery of the Riigikogu
Estonian Riigikogu members visited Ukraine's frontline to deliver aid and better understand the situation last week.

The delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee visited Kyiv, Kharkiv and spent time with volunteers on the frontline during a five-day visit

Marko Mihkelson (Reform), committee chairman, said the purpose was to support Ukrainians. "They are not fighting alone, they are also fighting for us," he said.

The MPs met with the frontline 1Team1Fight volunteers and helped them to deliver aid to frontline units and gave a drone to the 12th Brigade.

They gained an overview of the situation from brigades, commanders and fighters about the situations in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka. Ukrainians have faced several attacks from Russia in these areas over recent days, the Ukrainian Newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported.

The Estonian delegation also held meetings in Kyiv with representatives of the Committee on Foreign Policy of the Verkhovna Rada and the Ukraine-Estonia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

They also met with Oleksandr Ilkov, general director of the Government Office for the Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, and Yehor Cherniev, deputy chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada.

The Estonian delegation included deputy chairman Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and committee members Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform) and Luisa Rõivas (Reform).

Editor: Julie Capelle, Helen Wright

