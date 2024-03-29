Prime minister: Estonia made the right decision at the right time

Estonia's accession to NATO became one of the country's main foreign and security policy goals after the restoration of independence in 1991, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Friday, the 20th anniversary.

When Estonia regained its independence, it was immediately decided that it would never be alone again, the prime minister said in a statement.

"We began to pave the way for Estonia to join NATO without hesitation. This was a common goal, and the president, the government, diplomats, officials, and the Estonian people all worked hard to reach it. All day long, year after year, because we knew the heavy price we had paid for being alone. And so, in 2004, the Estonian flag was hoisted in front of the NATO headquarters," Kallas said.

The prime minister emphasized that because we made the right and necessary decisions back then, we now live in a free and secure Estonia.

"Today, we have so much to value and hold on to," Kallas said. "I am pleased that the support of the Estonian people for NATO remains high, and that the support of the non-Estonian speaking population has doubled in the past two years."

Flags outside NATO HQ. Source: NATO

Estonia is a strong and reliable partner for its allies, she said.

"Our word carries weight and our actions have value. Estonia contributes more than 3 percent of its GDP to defense spending. We are actively involved in the discussions at NATO and sit at the decision-making table. I am grateful to all of our allies, including those present here in Estonia to ensure our collective security," the prime minister said.

Next week, on April 4, NATO celebrates its 75th anniversary.

"NATO stands strong and united, but the world around us has changed. These changes have been caused by our eastern neighbor, Russia, fighting a bloody war in Ukraine for the third year running," the prime minister said. Ukraine's victory and Russia's defeat in this war are of existential importance for the security of Estonia, Europe, and NATO.

Kaja Kallas meeting NATO's eFP troops at Tapa Military Base. Source: Stenbocki maja

"The only way to ensure lasting peace in Europe is to support Ukraine until its victory and to support Ukraine's journey to NATO as well as to the EU," Kallas said.

The prime minister emphasized that NATO needs to do even more than before to defend itself: "In this changed world, we need to be resolute, focus on solutions, make tough decisions when necessary, and remain united. That is the very essence of NATO."

This summer, leaders of NATO member states will gather in Washington, D.C. for the 75th anniversary summit of the alliance.

"We expect bold and resolute decisions from this meeting that will strengthen the feeling of security of our people and the security of the Euroatlantic area in the long term," said Kallas.

