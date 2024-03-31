Kaja Kallas: I've said things that could have gone unsaid

The "Hommik Anuga" Sunday morning show featured Prime Minister Kaja Kallas who admitted that she has said things that could have gone unsaid during her career.

Talking about spending weekends with her family, Kallas said that there has not been a weekend she was not working over the last two months. "Of course it's tiring. One should have weekends where one can just sleep and be free of obligations."

Being the target of constant criticism is part of being a politician. Kallas said that she has developed thick skin over her years in politics. "When I entered politics in 2011, it came as quite a shock. You don't experience this kind of abuse in the private sector. It hit me hard at first. But as time goes on, you stop taking it so personally and realize it's part of the job. But can I say I'm coated in Teflon and completely unaffected by it? Definitely not. You just need to tell the difference between things that are meant to hurt you and things which amount to constructive criticism and can only make you better," the prime minister said.

Kallas also suggested the media has misinterpreted her jokes. "Politicians are mainly accused of being like robots, only making calculated statements, unlike ordinary people. And people make jokes, react through emotions. I'm a person like any other. Sometimes the jokes work, and sometimes they don't. Naturally, I've regretted some things that could have gone unsaid," she noted, adding that people have recommended refraining from joking. "But I can't completely. It becomes a lot like just staying in orbit without the joking."

There has been speculation regarding Kallas and several top European positions lately. The prime minister believes it only works to benefit Estonia. "We've never been noticed on this level. We are now. I take speculation involving my name as a compliment," the premier said.

Kallas could not say what the future has in store for her. "Luckily, I have a profession. I'm a lawyer. I think about it sometimes, and I've asked my former colleagues whether they'd take me back. They said they'll always welcome back such a hard-working person. Though I wouldn't be as good as I was when I left. It would take a lot of work to get back to that level."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!