Andrus Ansip: 70 percent of Estonians share my bitterness

Former Estonian PM Andrus Ansip, who on Sunday dropped his bid for the European Parliament, said that the current heads of the Reform Party feel that because no coalition can be formed without them, there is no need for an open debate in the party, Riigikogu or society, with every effort made to stamp out criticism.

Ansip said that [Prime Minister] Kaja Kallas is prone to striking back with personal and base attacks not rooted in proof, even if she is criticized using facts.

"In my announcement that I will be dropping out, I wrote that Kaja Kallas' letter to members of the Reform Party where she suggested Andrus Ansip should not run in European Parliament elections sparked defiance in me. Defiance in the broadest sense. The Reform Party's position (of having 38 mandates in the 101-member parliament – ed.) is such that no coalition can be formed without it. It needs no debate in the Riigikogu or society. But democracy still requires debate. If not in the parliament then at least inside the party. However, if every effort is made to suppress open debate, including personal attacks, if I'm told that I should not run in elections because I've been critical..." Ansip told Vikerraadio Monday.

The politician revealed that Reform Party secretary general Timo Suslov had told him that the party would not fund Ansip's European Parliament elections campaign.

"While I would have found plenty of people willing to fund my campaign, it still sparks defiance. It is not my personal matter, but rather one of democracy," Ansip remarked.

He admitted that he was ready to make the decision not to run back in January, while Kallas' letter than landed in February changed things.

Ansip admitted that the reason he decided not to run was defiance and bitterness, while it had nothing to do with his health.

"I'm in the same shape I was 10-20 years ago. But bitterness is an entirely natural emotional state. It stems from long-term and lasting disappointment in someone or something. It is true that I am bitter. And 70 percent of people in Estonia are bitter with me. I'm disappointed in how the government and party are managed."

Ansip also pointed out that the Reform Party has lost a lot of ground lately – while the party used to have the support of a third of voters, this is now closer to one-sixth. He also said that Reform's membership has dropped from over 13,000 in 2014 to fewer than 10,000 today. (Data from the business register put the number of the party's members at 9,905 on the morning of March 25 – ed.)

The former premier and Reform head said that Kaja Kallas has the most people who take a negative view of her. According to Ansip, studies suggest (EKRE leader) Martin Helme and (Center Party head) Mihhail Kõlvart have fewer opponents among respondents.

"A ruling party with such a poor rating would have taken measures elsewhere in the world. I believe that Kaja Kallas will end up taking a position in Europe, which will be the end of her career in Estonia. That said, I do not believe there will be change before Kallas bows out voluntarily," he added.

Even though Ansip will not be running in the 2024 European Parliament elections, he said that he has no plans to pipe down or quit the Reform Party. "Every person identifies with their work, and one doesn't just stop thinking about their work when no longer paid. I care about what will be – affairs in Estonia and the party."

Ansip said he has been asked whether he would be willing to run as an independent candidate and received offers of funding to that effect.

But he added that it has never occurred to him and is not something he plans to do, adding that a politician needs to take a stand, which is bound to land one opponents.

"There is a rule in politics that if you want a support rating of 30 percent, you need to have 50 percent opponents. You don't have to try and please everyone. You need to take a clear stand on matters. Being vague, ready to borrow the shape of any container will not end up bringing you votes," Andrus Ansip said.

