PM Kaja Kallas asks former Reform head Andrus Ansip not to run in European elections

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has sent a public letter to former Reform Party chairman and MEP Andrus Ansip asking him not to run in the European Parliament elections in Reform's ranks.

"Dear Andrus," Kallas writes in a letter originally sent to members of the ruling party. "I wrote this letter a long time ago and have been wondering whether I should send it. But because European Parliament elections nominations start today, I have decided to go ahead. I hope you will not ask the party for support in running for the European Parliament," Kallas' letter reads.

Kallas writes that she has no knowledge of what Ansip has been doing in the European Parliament. "You have used your position at the EP only to comment on domestic politics and criticize the government and your own party."

"If the party is doing well, you bide your time, waiting for an opportunity. If the party is struggling, you are among the first to show up and kick us when we're down," the letter goes on.

The PM also pointed out that Ansip, who has been a long-time in-house critic of the prime minister, has not donated a single euro to the party outside his campaigning.

"All parties will be meeting the upcoming European Parliament elections with campaigns aimed against the Reform Party, government and Kaja Kallas. Considering that is also your platform, why should you do it under the Reform Party's aegis?" Kallas closed.

Ansip: Kallas' small-minded recommendation only works to motivate me

Andrus Ansip said, when commenting on Kallas' letter, that its contents did not come as a surprise. The politician said that he will decide whether to run for the European Parliament in late March.

"Kaja Kallas' small-minded notions and recommendation for me not to run rather works to motivate me to stand firm in the defense of the interests of Estonia and the Reform Party," Ansip told ERR.

He said that some ideas found in Kallas' letter reached him last year, while the prime minister's full position came to his attention via the party's secretary general three weeks ago.

"I have always defended Reform Party principles, the worldview which has maintained Reform for a long time as Estonia's strongest political party. I find that Kaja Kallas has not done a good job of running the government or the party. She has lost the people's trust by going against the party's core principles. This loss of trust has not been inevitable, it is the consequence of concrete actions and omissions," the MEP said.

"Estonia needs a trustworthy head of government. Not having one is a risk in the current security situations," Ansip repeated his earlier remark.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!