Parties will publish EU Parliament election lists by mid-April

Estonia's six parliamentary parties will publish their lists for the European Parliament elections over the next two months. Many well-known politicians are preparing to campaign.

Topping the Social Democrat's (SDE) list is former foreign minister Marina Kaljurand. The party will approve its list at its general meeting on March 16. Chairman Lauri Läämemets is not a candidate.

"I am not planning to. Our practice is that those people who definitely plan to be in Estonia, and I plan to, will not apply," said Läänemets.

Center originally offered the number one spot to Jüri Ratas, who left the party last week to join Isamaa. Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said he is willing to run in the election.

"This readiness exists. If the party needs it, I am also ready to run for office," said Kõlvart.

Isamaa's Urmas Reinsalu is also considering his options. The party has not yet announced its top candidate.

"Looking at the broader context, I think Riho Terras has done a very good job in the European Parliament. Is Jüri Ratas also on the list? I think he would certainly make a significant contribution to this team," said Reinsalu.

EKRE will make its list public next month. Chairman Martin Helme is not sure if he will participate.

"I cannot say that today because we have some people who are still undecided whether they want to stand or not," he said.

Eesti 200 has discussed the list, but it has not been announced yet.

"The European parliament elections are so important that no one can be left out. So it is certainly possible to find members, and most probably ministers, on our electoral list," said Marek Reinaas, Eesti 200 board member.

Reform's list will be published on April 7 at the party's general assembly, and before that there will be internal elections.

"The initiative has to come from within the individual and 10 signatures of support from members are also needed to be present. Our internal election procedure requires it," said Timo Suslov, the party's general secretary.

Suslov said that current MEP Andrus Ansip, who was asked by Chairman Kaja Kallas not to run, can also stand if he wants.

Kallas has previously said that she will not be a candidate for the European Parliament elections.

Election day is June 9.

