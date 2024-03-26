12 Reform members vying for 9 spots on party's European elections list

Twelve members of the Reform Party have applied to run for the European Parliament. However, the lists put forward by each of the parties can only contain a maximum of nine candidates, who will compete for the seven seats allocated to Estonia. As a result, three hopeful Reform members will be left off their party's list.

"We have twelve good people, who want to stand for the European Parliament. Unfortunately, the rules stipulate that each party can only put forward a maximum of nine candidates. To identify them, we will hold internal elections from March 28 to April 4," said Timo Suslov, the Reform Party's general secretary and head of its list committee, in a press release.

On Tuesday, the Reform Party's list office registered the names of those who wish to stand as candidates in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

The candidates, who will now be subject to internal elections among members of the party, are Urmas Paet, Yoko Alender, Luukas Kristjan Ilves, Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, Marko Mihkelson, Karmen Joller, Pärtel-Peeter Pere, Hanah Lahe, Hanno Pevkur, Oksana Tandit, Jevgeni Krištafovitch and Maarja Metstak.

Commenting on the inclusion of Luukas Kristjan Ilves on the Reform Party's list, Suslov told ERR that Ilves is familiar with the party's members, and when he announced his decision to join, he already had all the required nomination papers.

For the Reform Party's internal elections, each party member has nine votes, with everyone able to select their favored candidates. The nine candidates with the highest number of votes will take their places on the Reform Party's list. However, the party's list committee will determine the order in which they are ultimately placed, Suslov told ERR in February.

After the internal elections have taken place, the list committee will meet on the evening of April 4 to establish the order of the candidates. The next day, the list will be approved by the party's executive board and final approval will be given by the general assembly, which will meet on April 7.

Asked whether the Reform Party was considering a list based on the so-called "zebra principle," where men and women candidates are placed in alternate positions, Suslov replied in the negative. "However, I am pleased that we have a large number of active women candidates, who want to stand for the European Parliament," he added.

