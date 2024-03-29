FM: Without NATO membership Estonia's independence would be questioned

The importance of NATO in ensuring Estonia's security, prosperity and stability in the long term could not be overestimated, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on the 20th anniversary of accession.

"It cannot be ruled out that without NATO membership, our independence would have been threatened by now," the minister said in a statement. "It is possible that if Estonia had remained in the so-called grey zone, what we are currently seeing in Ukraine could have taken place on our territory."

Tsahkna said he recognized the efforts of politicians and diplomats over the decade leading up to Estonia joining the alliance.

"Our path to joining the alliance was far from smooth and straightforward; instead, it came about thanks to hard work and a coincidence of circumstances," the minister added.

Tsahkna also highlighted that next week, NATO will celebrate its 75th anniversary.

"NATO's open door policy has made the alliance stronger than ever ahead of its big anniversary," he noted. "As NATO is the only security guarantee Russia understands, we expect Ukraine to become a member of the alliance as soon as possible."

Estonia joined NATO on March 29, 2004.

