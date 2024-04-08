Support for switching to Estonian language education remains high

Aabits textbook.
Aabits textbook. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The majority of Estonians still support language reforms, and the split is now equal between residents from different ethnic backgrounds, a new poll shows.

76 percent of the respondents support the transition to Estonian-language education, which will be introduced this September. The last survey carried out in December, put the figure at 75 percent.

Support is higher among Estonians (91 percent) and lower among those from other nationalities (45 percent). Among non-Estonians, 50 percent are against the reform.

The polling is carried out regularly by pollster Turu-uuringute AS on behalf of the Government Office and covers a wide range of subjects.

Asked about the green transition, 48 percent supported it while 41 percent were opposed. The rest did not know.

Looking at the results by age, 70 percent of young people (15-24 year olds) were in favor, and 58 percent among the 25-34 year old age group. It was 45 percent among the 35-49 age group, and below 40 percent supported the idea in older categories.

Questioned about Russia, 80 percent of respondents condemned the country's military activities. However, there were differences among nationalities, it was 93 percent for Estonian respondents and 56 percent for respondents from other nationalities.

11 percent of respondents from other nationalities support Russia's military activities in Ukraine, while 33 percent did not want to give an opinion.

The majority – 64 percent – support Estonia sending military aid to Ukraine. This rises to 82 percent among Estonians but falls to 27 percent among other nationalities.

Turu-uuringute AS carried out its survey between March 21-25, and 1,260 people over the age of 15 participated.

Editor: Helen Wright

