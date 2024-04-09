Estonian Greens plan to run full list at European elections

The Estonian Green Party (Rohelised) says it plans to run with a full list in the European Parliament elections, and does not consider winning a seat completely beyond the realms of possibility, party co-chair Evelyn Sepp has said.

Sepp told ERR on Monday: "This has been our clear desire and plan, which we are also working towards."

"Our goal is definitely a full list," she added.

Sepp confirmed to ERR on Monday regarding the party's participation in the elections.

"I think a critical question for Estonia and Estonians is how to avoid extreme populism and how to comprehend the major obstacles," she went on.

"Yes, climate is absolutely critical at European level, and it simply requires plenty of horizontal and vertical cooperation," Sepp continued.

"We can ask what helps Estonians to best understand today why, and to what extent, cooperation is needed, and with whom. And again, why and how to cooperate in a way whereby the global benefit is understandable, inspiring, and tangible for every Estonian and every European."

"While some [parties] have published their programs and catchy slogans, I want to see not just nice words but responsibility," Sepp added.

"Responsibility in how to integrate Europe into Estonia and how to integrate Estonia into Europe in a way that it stems from Estonian people," she continued.

She also called for a move away from populism, which she defined as "conflating cause with effect."

"Unnecessarily inciting anger among the populace and creating divisions where none are needed."

"I mean not taking responsibility for past actions or inactivity and replacing it with ideas and ideologies not at all in line with European elections, as well as the ideological denial of knowledge-based and factual situations," Sepp added.

As for the Greens' own election program, Sepp noted that the homegrown party is a full member of the European Green Party and remains in close contact with it, aligning with pan-European green objectives, though that said, rendering green issues comprehensible to Estonians is a vital challenge too, she noted.

Sepp would not be drawn at this stage on the party's full electoral list, including whether she would be running in the top spot, but noted she is aware of the candidacy deadlines and is keeping this in mind.

Similarly, about any possible outcome, Sepp said she doesn't deal in predictions, though added: "Looking at the current position of the parties, it is clear that there's quite an equal chance for at least one mandate for several parties, and we will certainly be laying our cards out on the table."

Parties may run a maximum of nine candidates in European Parliament elections, where Estonia is treated as a single electoral district, with nine MEP seats being voted on.

Parties must in any case finalize and announce their lists by mid-month.

The Greens' strongest EU parliamentary electoral results since Estonia joined the union came in 2009, when the party polled at 2.7 percent of the total vote.

At the last European elections in May 2019, the party ran three candidates and polled at 1.8 percent.

While not a member of the Green Party, independent MEP Indrek Tarand sat with the European Greens over his two terms in the Strasbourg/Brussels legislature, down to 2019.

Polling day in Estonia is Sunday, June 9.

