Estonian Greens submit full candidate list for EU elections

Estonian Greens' general assembly, with party co-chair Evelyn Sepp pictured at center.
Estonian Greens' general assembly, with party co-chair Evelyn Sepp pictured at center. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The nonparliamentary Estonian Greens will be fielding a full, nine-strong list of candidates in the upcoming European Parliament elections this June, led by party co-chair Evelyn Sepp.

The Greens confirmed their candidate list and election campaign platform on Saturday, ahead of the 6 p.m. deadline for submitting candidates to the State Electoral Office (RVT).

The party's list for this June's elections is led by co-chair Evelyn Sepp, followed by Rasmus Lahtvee, Alina Lerner-Vilu, Olev-Andres Tinn, Riin Ehin, Kaia Konsap, Liina Freivald, Tuula Raidna and Marko Kaasik.

"These nine are all supporters of the party's ideas," Sepp told ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Saturday. "And the party leaders and we understandably take responsibility as one team and with nine people for the developments for which we've decided to stand."

According to the co-chair, the Greens' campaign platform conveys the message of the inextricable link between people, security and the environment.

"The economy isn't taxes, nor is the conservation of nature and biodiversity entertainment," the Greens stated. "We need to invest in people, in the environment and in security as well as set our goals strategically. Equal opportunities must not be a slogan or an empty privilege, but rather an investment."

Just as Europe cannot become an elite club, Europe also cannot alienate people from politics or consider itself superior to others, the party continued.

"Tallinn has no finer people than Võru," it stressed. "The people of Toompea are no smarter than those of Toomemäe, and so on. A higher income does not make anyone a better person, nor does it give them preferential rights in participating in society."

The 2024 European Parliament elections will be held on June 6-9.

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

