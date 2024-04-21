Nine parties, six independents apply to run in Estonia's EU elections

The submission of candidates for the 2024 European Parliament elections in Estonia ended at 6 p.m. on Saturday, by which time nine parties and six independent candidates had submitted their applications to run to the State Electoral Office (RVT).

Full lists of nine candidates each were submitted by eight political parties: the Center Party, the Reform Party, Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Eesti 200, Parempoolsed, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Estonian Greens. The party Koos submitted one candidate.

Six independent candidates have applied to run in the upcoming EU elections as well: Vsevolod Jürgenson, Mike Calamus, Andres Inn, Arved Lillak, Tanel Talve and Kalle Grünthal.

In all, 79 candidates are currently vying for Estonia's seven seats in the European Parliament this June.

The National Electoral Committee (VVK) will then register those candidates nominated in accordance with requirements at its meeting scheduled for Monday, April 29 at 1 p.m.

At its 1 p.m. meeting on Monday, April 29, the National Electoral Committee (VVK) will then register those candidates nominated in accordance with requirements, thereafter drawing lots to assign candidate numbers.

"Next we'll be doing a final check of the documents, and there are some people who still haven't submitted their security deposit," RVT director Arne Koitmäe told ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"Then once everything is in order, the National Electoral Committee will register the candidates, and will assign candidate numbers at the same meeting," he added.

The 2024 European Parliament elections will be held on June 6-9.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!