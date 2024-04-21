Nine parties, six independents apply to run in Estonia's EU elections

News
A sign encouraging people to vote in the 2024 European Parliament elections.
A sign encouraging people to vote in the 2024 European Parliament elections. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The submission of candidates for the 2024 European Parliament elections in Estonia ended at 6 p.m. on Saturday, by which time nine parties and six independent candidates had submitted their applications to run to the State Electoral Office (RVT).

Full lists of nine candidates each were submitted by eight political parties: the Center Party, the Reform Party, Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Eesti 200, Parempoolsed, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Estonian Greens. The party Koos submitted one candidate.

Six independent candidates have applied to run in the upcoming EU elections as well: Vsevolod Jürgenson, Mike Calamus, Andres Inn, Arved Lillak, Tanel Talve and Kalle Grünthal.

In all, 79 candidates are currently vying for Estonia's seven seats in the European Parliament this June.

The National Electoral Committee (VVK) will then register those candidates nominated in accordance with requirements at its meeting scheduled for Monday, April 29 at 1 p.m.

At its 1 p.m. meeting on Monday, April 29, the National Electoral Committee (VVK) will then register those candidates nominated in accordance with requirements, thereafter drawing lots to assign candidate numbers.

"Next we'll be doing a final check of the documents, and there are some people who still haven't submitted their security deposit," RVT director Arne Koitmäe told ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"Then once everything is in order, the National Electoral Committee will register the candidates, and will assign candidate numbers at the same meeting," he added.

The 2024 European Parliament elections will be held on June 6-9.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Anne Raiste, Aili Vahtla

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:51

Report: Vitality of Estonian culture, sports needs more private funding

11:43

Nine parties, six independents apply to run in Estonia's EU elections

20.04

Estonian FM: US aid package could bring battlefield turnaround for Ukraine

20.04

Video: 5MIINUST and Puuluup release talharpa cover of Aleksander Rybak hit

20.04

Estonian Football Association launches new summer camps for girls

20.04

New book about Anett Kontaveit's tennis career set for publication in fall

20.04

Carnivorous diet trend among some Estonians has doctors baffled

20.04

Tänak avoids near miss to end Friday in fourth at Rally Croatia

20.04

This May's 'Museum Night' in Estonia to focus on freedom

20.04

Estonian MEPs: Election advertising rules create confusion

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

20.04

Carnivorous diet trend among some Estonians has doctors baffled

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

20.04

Estonian FM: US aid package could bring battlefield turnaround for Ukraine

19.04

Why are Estonia's bogs so important?

20.04

Estonia's tourism industry expecting similar summer season to 2023

16.04

Tallinn commuter belt development could increase population by 8,000

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo