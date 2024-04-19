Gallery: SDE hand over list of EU election candidates to commission

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) handed over their list of candidates for the European elections on Friday.
The Social Democratic Party (SDE) have handed in their list of candidates for the upcoming European Parliament elections to the electoral commission for registration.

The SDE's candidates for the European elections are Marina Kaljurand, Sven Mikser, Katri Raik, Tanel Kiik, Riina Sikkut, Ivari Padar, Natalie Mets, Vootele Päi and Jevgeni Ossinovski.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Michael Cole

