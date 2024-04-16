Gallery: Isamaa submits its European Parliament candidate list

Isamaa has presented its list of nine candidates who will be contesting the June 9 European elections in Estonia.

The party handed over its list for official registration with the State Electoral Office (RVT) today, Tuesday.

Like most parties running, Isamaa has submitted the maximum nine candidates permissible for European elections, where Estonia is treated as one electoral district, with seven seats being voted on.

The candidates are: The party's incumbent MEP Riho Terras, party leader Urmas Reinsalu, former ministers Urve Paris Palo, Riina Solman and Tõnis Lukas, former Kohtla-Järve mayor Virve Linder, actor and former MP Üllar Saaremäe, CEO of Magnum Medical Ahti Kallikorm and former prime minister Jüri Ratas, who joined the party in January.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!