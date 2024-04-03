2 unaligned councilors promise to support new Tallinn coalition

For Tallinn's four-party coalition to come to power, two non-aligned councilors will need to support its establishment. On Wednesday, three politicians said they would likely be willing to help it take office.

Reform, Isamaa, SDE, and Eesti 200 have 37 seats but need at least 40 for a majority. The council has 79 seats in total.

Last month, 41 supported a vote of no-confidence in Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart. These included Taavi Aas, Tõnis Mölder, and Igor Gräzin, all former members of the Center Party.

On Wednesday, all three told ERR they would support the formation of a new coalition.

"I think so [that I will vote in favor]. It also depends on the rest of the negotiations," Aas said.

He said a key issue is retaining free public transport, which is currently set to stay. Although Reform Party members said they would prefer to see fees reintroduced.

"But it was known beforehand that it was unlikely to be changed, even though one party was beating the drum. That might have changed my attitude," Aas said.

This would also be a good time to introduce a unified public transport system between Tallinn and the rest of Harju County, he said.

"Now is the best time to do it, because the coalition is practically the same in Tallinn, in the country and in the districts around Tallinn," he said.

Aas said the opposition has always criticized the council's newspapers, which are slated for closure. He denied they were simply propaganda tools for the party.

"After all, the Political Party Financing Surveillance Committee is watching this with interest to ensure that nothing like this happens," he noted.

The former minister also highlighted that the new coalition will not be able to make major changes before next year's local elections.

Gräzin: Boys and girls, I will vote for you

Gräzin told ERR he had not been closely following the negotiations.

"But the fact is that if there is a vote in the council, I am firmly in favor of a new city government. My vote is simply against the old coalition /.../ 18 years in power – that is almost as long as [President Vladimir] Putin has been in power. Any new combination will be better than the previous one. I will vote for it again and again," he said.

Gräzin said the negotiators had asked his opinion on matters under discussion.

"For example, what to think about the Russian Cultural Centre, free tram travel or whether (road) works should be done more in winter or summer. But I'll say it: boys, girls, don't worry, I'll vote for you," the council member said.

He is also in favor of keeping the free public transport policy and closing Pealinn and Stolitsa, adding the latter is pure propaganda. However, he said regrets the decision to abolish Tallinn TV several years ago, arguing it is nationally important.

Mölder still considering options

Mölder told ERR the negotiations have seemed positive so far but he has not made a final decision about supporting the new coalition. That he joined the no-confidence motion, does not necessarily mean he supports the new city government.

He said there are three important issues for him: free public transport, the hospital merger, and making the planning process more inclusive and transparent.

"Some very good ideas have stalled in Tallinn. The city needs to create a good business environment, so that investors and entrepreneurs understand how the planning process works and what needs to be taken into account," the council member said.

Mölder said he also expects more in-depth discussion during negotiations but understands this is not always possible with four parties and the limited time frame.

Negotiations started on Sunday and are expected to end on Sunday.

