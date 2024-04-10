City councilman: It's not quite right that mine is the deciding vote in Tallinn

Igor Gräzin.
Igor Gräzin. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn City Council member Igor Gräzin, whose vote gives the capital's incoming coalition its ever so slight majority, said on the "Otse uudistemajast" webcast that while he plans to sign the coalition agreement no matter what, decisions in Tallinn depending on his vote will not be a normal situation.

With independent Gräzin, Tallinn's soon-to-be-formed coalition will have 40 votes in the 79-member city council for the slightest majority possible. Gräzin, who used to belong to the Center Party group, was also instrumental in expressing no confidence in Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart.

The politician said that he will sign the new coalition agreement, expected to arrive Sunday, irrespective of what it will entail. "I'll sign it blind, because I have no political ambition," Gräzin remarked.

That said, he does not believe it to be a normal situation that his will be the deciding vote in Tallinn.

The councilman also said that while he supports taking away the local elections voting rights of third country nationals, it is not something that can be done on the municipal level.

Gräzin said he decided to leave the Center Party following the Porto Franco ruling, even though his allegiance was never a given thing, which he had told then Center leader Jüri Ratas.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

