Sides burn midnight oil to hash out Tallinn coalition agreement

News
Tallinn coalition talks.
Tallinn coalition talks. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The recent round of coalition talks for a new power in Estonia's capital Tallinn lasted until 3 a.m. As a result, the four parties have agreed on everything except a statement on the voting rights of non-citizens, city government positions and a few nuances of phrasing.

Delegations of the sides to the incoming coalition – Reform Party, Social Democratic Party (SDE), Isamaa and Eesti 200 – worked until the wee hours of Friday to finalize everything except a few last items delegation heads can hash out among themselves. The aim is to get it done by Saturday, which is when the local branches of the four parties can approve the agreement, followed by the Tallinn City Council appointing a new city government Sunday.

The heads of delegations must agree on the final phrasing of a statement regarding the local elections voting rights of non-citizens and decide which city government posts will go to which parties (mayor, deputy mayors, city district elders and city council leaders). Development of the capital's hospitals and speed limits are also among the few remaining loose ends," Acting Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said.

The sides agreed on Thursday that restricting the voting rights of third-country nationals will be mentioned in Tallinn's coalition agreement.

Lippus confirmed that progress has been made on this topic, adding that the exact phrasing still needs to be hammered out.

She said that the negotiating partners believe the agreement can be finalized Friday.

"Once we have an agreement regarding the text, all sides will need to carry out their internal procedures, talk to their boards, [local] factions and get their approval. To be ready for Sunday," Lippus remarked.

The Tallinn City Council plans to hold an extraordinary sitting to vote in the new city government Sunday evening.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:10

Moldovan archival documents shine light on USSR's 1949 Baltic deportations

11:03

Sides burn midnight oil to hash out Tallinn coalition agreement

10:46

Major Haapsalu real estate development building work starts

10:07

Internal Security Service publishes 2023-2024 annual review

09:28

The Jesus and Mary Chain to perform in Tallinn in August

08:51

EIS school exam chaos brings state agency Harno under spotlight

08:32

Minister to propose classing Moscow Patriarchate church as terror organization

07:39

Bolt's cheaper taxi fares hit drivers' pockets

11.04

Reconstruction of Pärnu highway's Kanama overpass to start this summer

11.04

Opinion journey general principles to make it to the climate law

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.04

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

11.04

Many Tallinn eateries may this summer have to hire staff who lack Estonian skills

11.04

Ragnar Klavan: Vassiljev is ready to defend Estonia, so he's an Estonian

11.04

Kallas: Not possible to raise taxes in next year's budget

11.04

IKEA turnover soars to €95 million in Estonia as other furniture sellers struggling

10.04

German who learned Estonian: I don't believe in linguistic talent

07:39

Bolt's cheaper taxi fares hit drivers' pockets

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo