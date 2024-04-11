Jašin: Non-citizens voting rights included in Tallinn coalition agreement

The four parties negotiating in Tallinn agreed to mention the issue of voting rights for Russians and Belarusians in their coalition agreement, Aleksei Jašin, Eesti 200 board member, said on Thursday.

According to Jašin, the topic is noted in the coalition agreement in general terms, but without details, ERR's Russan portal reported. Only the government can remove the right to vote in local elections by changing local the constitution.

"On Thursday, we stopped for a few hours on a subject raised by Isamaa – the issue of voting rights for Russian and Belarusian citizens in local elections – and came to the finish line. The compromise option is that we mention this issue declaratively in the coalition agreement," he said.

"Of course, Tallinn has nothing to do with this issue. The other parties in the coalition talks think that it should not be discussed at all, but since one side insisted on it, the issue of voting rights for Russian and Belarusian citizens is broadly mentioned in the agreement," the Eesti 200 member added.

Jašin said he is optimistic SDE, Reform, Isamaa, and Eesti 200 can reach an agreement by Sunday (April 14).

"We have a dozen controversial issues left to discuss. These are today's and tomorrow's issues. After discussing all the issues, we will move on to allocating posts in the city administration. The coalition agreement will definitely be ready by Sunday. I do not see any fundamental problems that could prevent it," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!