Independents putting pressure on Tallinn coalition to have a deal by Sunday

News
Tõnis Mölder.
Tõnis Mölder. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Independent members of the Tallinn City Council, Taavi Aas and Tõnis Mölder, who backed the no-confidence motion against Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) a few weeks ago have made a political statement putting pressure on sides of the incoming coalition to have an agreement by Sunday before they return to negotiating with all parties.

ERR asked Mölder whether this means the four-way coalition of the Reform Party, Social Democrats, Eesti 200 and Isamaa currently being negotiated will lose their votes. He said that all options will be back on the table if a coalition agreement is not signed by Sunday.

Follows Taavi Aas and Tõnis Mölder's statement in full:

On March 26, we, as members of the Tallinn City Council, expressed our no confidence in Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart. We did so knowing that Tallinn needs a change in city leadership and the new coalition in the making is ready to take on this responsibility. We knew that the agreement of four parties to lead Tallinn would not be easy, but the parties confirmed that their desire was sincere and cooperation possible. Unfortunately, recent days have shown that potential partners have not been able to find a solution to prevent the problems of Toompea from reaching the lower town again. The historical opposition is once again affecting the well-being of Tallinn's residents. The forming coalition must focus on the well-being of the city's residents, including prioritizing transportation, healthcare and planning, to develop Tallinn and improve the well-being of its residents.

We sincerely hope that by Sunday, the new coalition partners will have reached a consensus and the power issues of Toompea will remain behind the Short Leg Gate. However, should there be a delay in making decisions necessary for Tallinners, we affirm that we are ready to start negotiations to resolve the power vacuum with all factions represented in the city council.

Taavi Aas – mayor of Tallinn 2015-2019, deputy mayor of Tallinn 2005-2015.

Tõnis Mölder – deputy mayor of Tallinn 2017-2019, district elder of Pirita 2013-2017.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Consistency is key when protecting gardens from moles

14:25

Court rejects major businesses' claim against water company

13:53

Minister in the US: Security on both sides of Atlantic our shared responsibility

13:25

IKEA turnover soars to €95 million in Estonia as other furniture sellers struggling

13:23

Independents putting pressure on Tallinn coalition to have a deal by Sunday

13:13

Government approves sugary drinks tax bill

12:41

ERR in Riga: Latvia wants to privatize a couple of dozen state firms

12:39

Climate ministry ends talks with companies bidding for Nordica

11:58

Estonian MEPs: EU must be bolder in supporting Ukraine and defending itself

11:16

Ragnar Klavan: Vassiljev is ready to defend Estonia, so he's an Estonian

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.04

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

10.04

German who learned Estonian: I don't believe in linguistic talent

10.04

Heat records broken in Estonia as temperatures hit 25 degrees

09.04

7 museums offering free events for Estonian language learners

09:57

Many Tallinn eateries may this summer have to hire staff who lack Estonian skills

10.04

Supermarket on lemonade tax: Consumer choices are already changing

10.04

Global Estonian Report: April 10-17

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo