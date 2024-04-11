Independents putting pressure on Tallinn coalition to have a deal by Sunday

Independent members of the Tallinn City Council, Taavi Aas and Tõnis Mölder, who backed the no-confidence motion against Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) a few weeks ago have made a political statement putting pressure on sides of the incoming coalition to have an agreement by Sunday before they return to negotiating with all parties.

ERR asked Mölder whether this means the four-way coalition of the Reform Party, Social Democrats, Eesti 200 and Isamaa currently being negotiated will lose their votes. He said that all options will be back on the table if a coalition agreement is not signed by Sunday.

Follows Taavi Aas and Tõnis Mölder's statement in full:

On March 26, we, as members of the Tallinn City Council, expressed our no confidence in Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart. We did so knowing that Tallinn needs a change in city leadership and the new coalition in the making is ready to take on this responsibility. We knew that the agreement of four parties to lead Tallinn would not be easy, but the parties confirmed that their desire was sincere and cooperation possible. Unfortunately, recent days have shown that potential partners have not been able to find a solution to prevent the problems of Toompea from reaching the lower town again. The historical opposition is once again affecting the well-being of Tallinn's residents. The forming coalition must focus on the well-being of the city's residents, including prioritizing transportation, healthcare and planning, to develop Tallinn and improve the well-being of its residents.

We sincerely hope that by Sunday, the new coalition partners will have reached a consensus and the power issues of Toompea will remain behind the Short Leg Gate. However, should there be a delay in making decisions necessary for Tallinners, we affirm that we are ready to start negotiations to resolve the power vacuum with all factions represented in the city council.

Taavi Aas – mayor of Tallinn 2015-2019, deputy mayor of Tallinn 2005-2015.

Tõnis Mölder – deputy mayor of Tallinn 2017-2019, district elder of Pirita 2013-2017.

--

