Outgoing deputy mayor on capital's power change: It leaves a sour taste

The Center Party's coalition with the Social Democrats was functional, which is why its collapse leaves outgoing Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) with a slightly sour taste in his mouth, he told ERR on Friday. His main concern regarding the incoming city government is that they'll prioritize tearing down what the previous power built.

The new city government will likely be appointed this Sunday, meaning you'll be out of a job. What are your plans?

I have a very ambitious plan. I aim to rest for the first time in my life. And not for a week or two, but at least a month. I discovered, on the backdrop of recent events, that I have been continually working since enrolling at the University of Tartu School of Law, with a week at most between different gigs. Therefore, I figured that I need to take advantage of the political situation, pay attention to my health, spend time with the family and take the dog for longer walks.

And only then will I start giving more thought to what I'll do next. I've always seen the political vocation as one where you need to have a cardboard box handy at any given time. Things beyond your control can always happen, forcing you to find a new job.

Luckily, I have a law degree from Tartu if I can't come up with something better to do. But it's possible I'll be able to use my experience from various municipal offices over the last six and a half years.

Right now, the most urgent thing I'm preparing for is the Võhandu [paddling] Marathon, which will be held next weekend, and considering the weather forecast has freezing temperatures in store, preparations need to be thorough indeed. That is my immediate goal and what I think about every day.

You have a Tallinn City Council mandate. Will you join the council?

I will likely return to the council at first, and then we'll see. I have not made up my mind yet. I will decide based on what the [Center Party] faction plans to do in the council.

What about politics in general – you're also a member of the Center Party, which is not living its best days. Will you stay active in politics, or are you planning to quit the party?

I am not considering leaving the party at this time. And why should I? Thinking about what kind of days Center is living, I dare say things have been difficult for us since 2019 when Center joined the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) in a [nationwide] coalition following [parliamentary] elections, even though we had promised not to do it. So, I'm used to a situation where the party can be described as having difficulties.

In the long run? I think that will depend on how I'll be making a living in the future. But I don't know that yet as I have the opportunity to rest.

The process of forming a new coalition in Tallinn is in the home stretch and those behind it have lured more than a few Centrists over to their side. Have you been offered a position?

No, I have not been offered any positions, nor have I been invited to join another party. Period.

Would you consider it?

I don't think I would in all seriousness, it would be peculiar. One reason for the new coalition is that the parties behind it say they're not happy with how the city has been run. I'm a member of the outgoing city government. It would likely be difficult for them to accept someone like me in their ranks. But I see no point in discussing it theoretically. As long as there are no offers, I have no plan to quit the party.

The coalition with the Social Democrats seemed functional, at least from the outside. Do you harbor ill feelings toward the party for replacing you [Center] in this manner?

Personally, I have no bitterness. I believe our coalition and cooperation worked just fine. We didn't have many ideological conflicts, and I also believe we overcame difficult topics that came up during this city government's time. We've been able to resolve crises.

Of course, it does leave a slightly sour taste. Because the coalition could have continued as far as we're concerned. But mathematics rules at the end of the day, and they decided it was their moment. Time will tell whether they made the right choice.

I'm sure you've kept an eye on what already has or is about to be agreed on at coalition talks. Have there been any surprises?

Perhaps most concerning is the rhetoric of Isamaa, Eesti 200 and the Reform Party when commenting on the decision to retain free public transport in Tallinn. It is clear that for them, it is a temporary compromise they'd like to revise after elections.

It reflects my main reservation regarding the new coalition – those who have not ruled in Tallinn recently especially want to tear things down and set themselves in contrast with the previous power. While this desire is humanly understandable, I would like to wish the new coalition a cool head and remind them that while ideology counts for much on the central government level, when it comes to municipal politics, there are a lot of things that are simply good or bad for the city in the long run. I also hope that as soon as the new deputy mayors and city district elders have settled in, they'll start feeling like it is also their city. If indeed it is their city. Also that things the previous city government did well do not necessarily need to be seen antagonistically or torn down.

Another thing that worries me is talk of everything the city should hand over to the central government. I don't think it sensible. Even the zoo was mentioned when negotiations started, which I believe is absurd considering how many millions the city has invested there.

Hospital mergers are perhaps a more serious matter. Therefore, I very much hope that members of the new city government will feel that they really are members of Tallinn's city government and not merely here to do away with Centrist legacy.

--

