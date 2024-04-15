Deputy mayor: Tallinn mulling building parking garages in sleeping districts

Madle Lippus, Tallinn's deputy mayor in charge of public works, told ERR that the city plans to solve parking problems in so-called sleeping districts, such as Mustamäe and Lasnamäe, by building "parking structures". Lippus also said that Tallinn's main street project could be done within a year.

What is the meaning of the item in the new coalition agreement that promises to move forward with planning the capital's main street? Are we talking about announcing the design procurement or finishing the project?

We have a draft project, while we lack an agreement of how to move forward. There were a number of unanswered questions. Several adjustments need to be made if only because ten years have passed and the situation has changed. It currently lacks environmental solutions, which simply weren't relevant back then. Whether we're talking about rainwater drainage or reducing heat islands.

We'll need to go over the draft project with these things in mind before we can announce a design tender. I cannot say how long it might take, but we would like to have a ready design in a year.

Does that also mean funds will be earmarked for the construction tender in next year's budget?

If everything goes according to plan, that should be our goal.

What about the principle therein that the main street must not negatively impact car traffic flow? Does that mean the number of lanes needs to remain unchanged or that the speed limit must not be lowered further?

Fluency is a concept in traffic covering all of the things you mentioned. The goal is to facilitate maximally smooth traffic. It also means traffic light cycles that cater to both pedestrians and vehicles.

Having more lanes may not facilitate fluency if the logic behind other aspects does not support it. The draft project did not tamper with the number of lanes too much, while it has a few other shortcomings. Especially as concerns the area behind St. John's Church where there is very little room.

Your administrative area also covers matters of parking. The coalition agreement promises to find solutions for resolving parking issues near apartment buildings and in areas where the streets are narrow. What might those solutions be?

It mainly concerns parts of the city that were designed when there were fewer cars. For example, Kalamaja, Õismäe, Mustamäe and Lasnamäe. We'll need to see how to go about it.

Isn't it better for plans to leave room for fewer cars to reduce people's motivation to buy them?

We want to make urban space more versatile also in these areas. Sidewalks are often very narrow and there's no greenery lining the streets. We want to move forward with widening sidewalks, designing bicycle paths where necessary and greenery. But some people still need to use cars in the city.

That said, the vehicle does not have to be parked right outside, in front of the building. Many cities have built parking structures, which can work to add value to urban spaces. For example, it's possible to have playgrounds and greenery on top of parking garages.

The item stands for looking for solutions where people could still park their vehicles, while it would not happen at the expense of the quality of urban spaces or be in front of buildings.

Would the city rather support building parking garages or take it upon itself?

That is the technical side of how to do it, which we still need to discuss. The reconstruction of Ristiku tänav serves as a practical example. The project envisions far fewer parking spaces. Whether it would be sensible to erect a parking structure in the area to offset this effect.

Tallinn has changed the rules regulating how many parking spaces must or can be planned next to new apartment buildings. What is the current rule and what are the planned changes?

It differs from one area to the next. In the heart of the city, it's one parking space per apartment. While the coefficients differ outside of the city center depending on how far the region is.

The city is already working on new parking norms with the aim of rendering the whole system more dynamic. For example, when a new apartment building is far from the city center but is in an area that has excellent public transport connections, there is no reason for the city to require a lot of parking spaces there.

Could the changes culminate in there being fewer parking spaces than currently?

There will be fewer of them definitely. This matter has been around for a long time. In most cases, more parking spaces are required than used.

Constructing parking spaces is hugely expensive, and sharply raises the price of apartments, making homes less available. Building underground is not an environmentally friendly solution, which is why we also want to reduce the number of subterranean parking spaces.

The coalition agreement also mentions the continued development of the Linnahall area's waterside vision. What is the aim there?

That vision consists of a number of brilliant ideas. For example, how to lay out Põhja puiestee, a lot of which is currently covered in asphalt. The waterside vision prescribes a lot more greenery, and it is something where we need to make progress.

A part of the vision also looks at the Linnahall area. We need to keep working with the Heritage Conservation Board to understand what is important regarding that building and how to move on with developing the area.

We want to really focus on the area and have a realistic plan for maintaining its cultural heritage while creating a diverse urban space with the aim of avoiding elitism and opening the area to all groups in society.

Is there any indication of when that vision might materialize as a procurement?

I cannot tell you that yet. Cooperating with the national government and heritage conservation is key here. Right now, we are working with them to study the Linnahall building's structures. But because so many sides are involved in this, it is difficult to provide time limits.

Why is the city government only looking to rename Moskva puiestee (Moscow avenue) but not Peterburi tee (St Petersburg road)?

The latter has never been a problem as far as I'm aware. Renaming a street is quite an involved undertaking.

I couldn't even find Moskva puiestee on a map of Tallinn, while everyone knows Peterburi tee. Why does the city government only wish to rename the former?

Because that is what the new coalition parties were interested in doing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!