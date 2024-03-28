Madle Lippus, Jevgeni Ossinovski on SDE's Tallinn coalition negotiations team

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has confirmed its coalition negotiations team in Tallinn. The team will include both acting Tallinn Mayor Madle Lippus, and faction chair at the city council, Jevgeni Ossinovski.

Lippus enumerated SDE's main priorities in Tallinn as ensuring the well-being of the capital's residents, to enable access to quality education and healthcare for all, regardless of socio-economic status.

Additionally, the Social Democrats consider the smooth transition to Estonian-language education important.

"Certainly, continuing to develop the network of local kindergartens and primary and secondary schools is important," said Lippus.

Updating the public transportation network and ensuring better connectivity both in Tallinn and with neighboring areas is also key, she said.

The free public transportation to Tallinn residents which has been in place for over a decade now should continue, Lippus said.

"It is also necessary to continue planning the Liivalaia tram corridor and extending it to the Kristiine keskus shopping mall," Lippus added.

Improving the management quality of city institutions and optimizing the work of its agencies and firms is also important and must be discussed with the other potential coalition partners, she said. "This includes reorganizing the city media system."

Experts in various fields will be involved in the negotiations as needed, SDE said.

Isamaa, up to now in opposition in the capital, is set to discuss its negotiating positions today, Thursday.

A motion of no confidence in Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) as Tallinn mayor passed by a narrow margin on Tuesday morning, triggering the end of the Center-SDE coalition which had been in place in the capital since late 2021.

At present, four parties, SDE, Isamaa, the Reform Party and Eesti 200, are aiming to negotiate a coalition agreement which would see Center in opposition for the first time in nearly 20 years, joined by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

