Tallinn four-party coalition talks start on Sunday

Coalition negotiation in Tallinn between the Reform Party, the Social Democratic Party (SDE), Isamaa, and Eesti 200 will begin on Sunday.

On Tuesday morning this week, a motion of no confidence against Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) as Tallinn mayor passed by a narrow margin, with 41 votes in favor at the 79-seat council.

The no-confidence motion's rationale as presented by the opposition included both internal disintegration within the Center Party, and a decision made by the second-tier Tallinn Circuit Court last Monday.

This ruling overturned a previous acquittal by Harju County Court of former Center Party secretary general Mihhail Korb, the Center Party itself, plus businessman Hillar Teder, in relation to corruption surrounding a central Tallinn real estate development.

The motion passing not only meant Kõlvart, Center's leader, no longer being Tallinn mayor, but also triggered the end of the Center-SDE coalition, in office since late 2021.

Isamaa's Tallinn region says it has already formulated core issues it wants to focus on in the course of the negotiations.

These include a stance on the issue of voting rights for citizens of third countries in local government elections – namely stripping third country nationals of their right to vote in these elections.

The other three parties coming to the table do not agree with this policy, however, calling it a national-level issue which cannot be discussed during the Tallinn coalition talks.

SDE leader Lauri Läänemets expressed a hope that the negotiations can be concluded as quickly as possible, so that the new city government could be installed next week.

In the meantime, Madle Lippus (SDE) is acting Tallinn mayor. Both she and SDE Tallinn city council chair Jevgeni Ossinovski (pictured) have been tipped as the next mayor in the capital.

Eesti 200's representative in the talks, Marek Reinaas, has said his party does not foresee any potential disagreements on municipal issues and that Eesti 200 will enter the negotiations in a conciliatory and optimistic mood.

Reform Party Tallinn chair and negotiations representative Pärtel-Peeter Pere has referenced a power vacuum in Tallinn, one which he says requires prompt action.

Thus timeliness trumps lines in the sand during the negotiations, he said. "We won't be tenaciously holding on to our pet issues; it's key to start governing the city, right now," Pere added.

The week's developments brought to an end an 18-and-a-half hegemony the Center Party held over Tallinn; the bulk of that time the party ruled alone, and as noted entered into coalition with SDE after losing its overall majority in the capital at the October 2021 local elections.

The election of Kõlvart, who had become mayor in April 2019, as Center leader was followed by a wave of high profile departures from the party, including its former leader and former prime minister, Jüri Ratas, who joined Isamaa.

Center are now in opposition in Tallinn, along with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

