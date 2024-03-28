Prime minister: No need for ultimatums during Tallinn coalition negotiations

Ministers on Thursday sharply criticized Isamaa's plan to link national and local issues, such as banning voting rights for third country nationals, during the Tallinn coalition negotiations.

"Tallinn coalition talks are being used to negotiate for something else or to blackmail," said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said at the government's weekly press conference.

"I am appealing, especially to the leader of Isamaa [Urmas Reinsalu], that we have one big challenge in Tallinn before the next local elections, and that is the transition to Estonian-language education. The desire is to move forward with the negotiations quickly," she said.

"This is not a question of posturing or populism, the transition to Estonian-language education is a security issue. I really ask that we put this city government together. I would like to emphasize that the Tallinn City Council is not a place where the Constitution is amended, and there is no need to submit ultimatums to the government to set up the city government," said Kallas.

The prime minister said action is more important than words, adding Reinsalu is trying to play political games. "Words have been Reinsalu's strength, now it is time for action. If you do not remember what the powers of local government are, take a look at the constitution," Kallas said.

Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

She hoped Isamaa will not play a double game during the coalition talks in Tallinn.

"When I looked at the behavior of Isamaa, I got déjà vu from 2019 [coalition negotiations], when we wanted to act quickly, but they started to act strangely. The question arose whether there was another game, and there was. I hope there is not another game this time. The others are not sitting around waiting. We hear that the Center Party is negotiating to re-establish a city government with EKRE," said Kallas.

Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said Isamaa has not discussed tax issues or the withdrawal of voting rights at the negotiating table.

"This is the subject of press releases. Tallinn issues were discussed during the talks. Isamaa is using the Tallinn coalition talks to promote the European elections, but this is not fair to Tallinn. It's not as if we have endless time. There is a year and a half [until the new local elections] so we are talking about a seven-month program," he said, adding Isamaa is playing a dangerous game.

Läänemets said it will not be easy to negotiate a coalition with four parties.

Kristina Kallas Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said voters' expectations are more important than political games.

"The call to Isamaia is that they understand their responsibility. What is their endgame – that we do not form this coalition?" the minister asked.

Urmas Reinsalu, the chairman of the Isamaa political party, listed the topics that the political party wants to see in the Tallinn coalition agreement on Wednesday in the "Otse uudistemajast" broadcast. These included the withdrawal of voting rights from citizens of third countries in local government elections as well as issues related to car tax.

Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 and Isamaa will start coalition negotiations to form a government at Talinn City Council after the capital's government collapsed earlier this week.

They plan to exclude the Center Party, who has governed the city for almost the last 20 years. EKRE has said it wants to stay in opposition.

--

