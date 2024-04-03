Tallinn coalition not planning to change speed limits

Negotiating parties did not agree on lowering Tallinn's speed limits on Wednesday during the fourth day of coalition discussions. They did decide to restore the position of city architect.

Reform, the Social Democrats (SDE), Eesti 200, and Isamaa started negotiations on Sunday and plan to end them on Thursday.

Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) said while the parties have different positions on the capital's speed limits, they will not be increased or decreased.

"There are no agreements," said Isamaa chairman Urmas Reinsalu. "The bullying of drivers must stop. It cannot be the case that at the national level, we are hitting car owners with a car tax, and then at the level of the city of Tallinn we turn off the taps and make it very difficult to drive."

Jašin said a city architect would return although the details have not been agreed upon.

"We talked about where they will be located in the city structure. What kind of powers, what kind of authority will they have, in managing all kinds of master planning or important planning moments in the city of Tallinn," Jašin said.

Pere: Let's review municipal police's duties

Reform's negotiator Pärtel-Peeter Pere said the party wants to review the duties of the municipal police. He said there is no reason they should be checking tickets on public transport.

"It is clear that they provide some support to the police. But the municipal police, or the town guards, or whatever they are – what are their tasks? Could we use taxpayers' money more wisely in this area?" Pere said.

Jašin, Pere and Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) believe the discussions will end tomorrow and an agreement will be stuck in the coming days.

However, Reinsalu does not. He said there are ideological differences between the parties and negotiations have become more difficult.

The Isamaa faction leader said he has not received satisfactory answers about withdrawing voting rights from Russian and Belarussian citizens.

