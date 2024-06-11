Different discounts preventing common Tallinn and Harju County ticket system

News
Elron train.
Elron train. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to the City of Tallinn and the North Estonia Public Transport Center, the creation of a unified ticketing system is hindered by the fact that pensioners and children can ride buses for free, but must purchase tickets for trains.

The head of the North Estonia Public Transport Center, Andrus Nilisk, told ERR that a ticket connecting trains and buses in Tallinn and its surrounding areas would make public transportation more popular. He cited the example of a resident from Rummu who wants to travel to the Tallinn University of Technology in Mustamäe. The county bus, which runs twice a day and costs €3.80, takes them directly to their destination. Alternatively, driving a car, which can be done at any time, costs about €4. A travel option with transfers, offering almost the same freedom as driving, is available 20 times a day from Rummu but is much more expensive.

"The price for such a trip is €7.30 because taking the county bus from Rummu to Keila costs €2, the train to Tallinn is €3.30, and the bus to the university in Tallinn costs another €2," Nilisk explained. "If I have to pay nearly double the price, I will clearly not choose public transport."

According to Nilisk, a single ticket that allows travel on all buses and trains in the region could be cheaper.

However, an agreement on how to distribute ticket revenue is necessary, and this agreement has not been reached by the three major transport operators.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan cited differing discounts as a major obstacle.

"Until we agree that buses and trains offer the same discounts, it creates significant inefficiencies," Järvan told ERR. He and Nilisk pointed out that children and pensioners must buy tickets for trains but can ride county buses for free.

Currently, the average train ticket is significantly more expensive than the average bus ticket. If they were combined into a unified zone-based ticket system, it would be difficult to agree on how to share the ticket revenue. According to Järvan and Nilisk, this is the main obstacle to creating a new ticketing system.

"If the discounts are not standardized, it is impossible to create a unified product because someone has to cover the cost. For us, it doesn't matter if pensioners and students ride for free on trains or if there is a fee on buses," said Nilisk.

Järvan and Nilisk calculated that if students and pensioners had to buy discounted tickets at 40 percent of the regular price, a unified ticket system would collect an additional €2.4 million annually. If both train and bus rides were free for students and pensioners around Tallinn, ticket revenue would decrease by €6.4 million.

Last week, Regional Minister Piret Hartman said on Vikerraadio that the government currently does not plan to charge students and pensioners for bus rides.

"I wouldn't dare say today that we will start charging pensioners and children. The coalition has agreed that we will not do it. But what the future holds will be determined in further discussions and debates," Hartman said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:35

Different discounts preventing common Tallinn and Harju County ticket system

19:08

Harri Tiido: On Russia's nuclear threats

18:45

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

18:37

Folklore Council award winners announced at Tallinn Old Town Days

17:51

Ministry may introduce fees for repeatedly taking state language exam

17:37

Siiri Salupere: What to fear and what not to fear about nuclear energy

17:05

Study: Noise from Nursipalu expansion excessive a few days a year

17:04

Rait Kuuse: Transitioning to Estonian education to make society safer

16:49

New installation spotlights Räpina's centuries-long history of papermaking

16:43

Speed cameras active on Tallinn's Reidi tee from July 1

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

09.06

First new electric train to reach Estonia on Monday

13:22

Estonia sending short-range air defense to Ukraine

18:45

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

10:54

Major Tallinn construction works prove to be millions more expensive

10.06

Wealthy tourists looking for custom experiences in Estonia

10.06

Preventable poisonings in young children on rise in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo