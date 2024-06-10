Elron cancels free travel for Ukrainian refugees from July

Train company Elron will stop offering discounts to Ukrainian refugees from July 1. Discounts for advance tickets will also drop to 5 percent.

Those affected must now purchase a ticket at the standard price.

"In the future, the right to free travel for war refugees will be valid on Elron trains for 2-4 days, depending on the person's arrival in Estonia, on the basis of a pass issued at the border crossing, if they are unable to buy a ticket themselves," said Elron's business development manager Pille Kauber.

"Refugees staying in Estonia usually go to work and it is no longer appropriate to offer free travel on the basis of a public transport card. From now on, all passengers will benefit from the same discounts."

Last week the government said Ukrainian refugees will lose the right to free public transport on county buses.

Online discounts reduced

The discount for buying a ticket online or at a ticket machine will also drop from 15-10 percent to 5 percent from the start of July,

"A channel discount of 5 percent applies when buying individual tickets online and from on-board ticket machines," Kauber added. "All other discounts remain the same for single tickets."

The 30 percent discount on full tickets will remain for children, students, pensioners, people with partial or no working capacity, or disabilities.

--

