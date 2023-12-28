Finland achieves electricity independence

Power line mast. Photo is illustrative.
Finland is able to produce all the electricity it needs starting from this year. The country used to import around a quarter of its power.

Asta Sihvonen-Punkka, executive at Finland's electricity system operator Fingrid, said that the time when Finland had to import 20 percent or even one-quarter of its electricity is over, the country's public broadcaster Yle reported.

This year saw the third reactor of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant start work, with Finland's wind power output also growing. The share of fossil fuels is falling.

"Emissions from power generated and consumed in Finland over the last five years have been cut in half, which process continues courtesy of the third reactor, wind and solar power," Sihvonen-Punkka, set to become Fingrid's CEO from the new year, said.

Fingrid is owned by the Finnish state and pension funds.

Editor: Karl Kivil, Marcus Turovski

