Enefit Power CEO: Region's electricity supply weakened by Finland's actions

News
Enefit Power CEO Andres Vainola.
Enefit Power CEO Andres Vainola. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Finland's poor decisions on energy matters is one of the main reasons why security of electricity supply in our region has worsened and prices have gone up over the past two years, since the EU's energy policy changed in response to Russian aggression, Enefit Power CEO Andres Vainola said Tuesday.

"We're unfortunately in worse shape, and first and foremost in view of Finland," Vainola said in an appearance on Vikerraadio's "Vikerhommik" Tuesday morning. "Finland bet too much on its third Olkiluoto [Nuclear Power Plant] reactor. That's also why those coal-fired plants weren't maintained or repaired, and significantly more controllable production capacity in Finland has been withdrawn from the market before new capacities have entered the market."

According to the head of the Estonian state-owned Eesti Energia subsidiary, the situation is largely the same in the Baltics as well.

"So the situation isn't better [than two years ago]; the situation is rather worse," he admitted.

He stressed that he is doing his best to inform consumers and the company's sole shareholder – the Ministry of Finance – about the situation.

"By the bye, we're also currently negotiating with the Finance Ministry about building a new, natural gas-based additional controllable production capacity on the property of Baltic Power Plant within the next 3-5 years that could also run on biogas as well as hydrogen," Vainola said. "The need is enormous; such cold weather, peak consumption, such energy deficits even in Finland only confirm that this is necessary, that it needs to materialize, that it needs to get done in the near future."

The Enefit Power executive also said that the burning of oil shale for electricity production will be ended in any case, however that doesn't also mean an end to oil shale mining, as oil shale is increasingly being utilized in the chemical industry as well.

He noted that their newest oil shale-fired plant in Auvere has been online since December 7, and that the company intends to further improve the plant, which has been down frequently due to failures, with the aim of it being operational at least 90 percent of the time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:26

Ott Kaldma: The Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition's Pyrrhic victory

13:09

Sales of new cars up by more than 10 percent in 2023

13:01

Jüri Luik: Ukraine on the defensive no excuse for West to skimp on arms supply

12:31

Eurovision star Alika picks up five nominations for Estonian Music Awards

11:53

Enefit Power CEO: Region's electricity supply weakened by Finland's actions

11:20

Statistics: Estonia's November 2023 trade deficit almost half that of a year before

11:12

President Karis appoints five new Estonian ambassadors

10:41

Head of strike action for Jüri High School: We will not catch up students

10:20

Education minister claims teachers hiked salary demands at the last moment Updated

10:01

'Wonka' continues to top box offices in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.01

Tallinn planning new bus lines and stops

08.01

Estonian meteorologist: First three months of 2024 promise to be wintry

05.01

EDF colonel: Russian troops have initiative on front line

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

08:47

Prime minister confirms Estonian residents taking Russian citizenship may be expelled

08.01

Tartu's hotels almost fully booked for Capital of Culture 2024 launch

08.01

Statistics: CPI rose by 9.2 percent in 2023 Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: