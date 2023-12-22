Estonia among top 5 in Europe for renewable energy consumption

News
Wind farm (photo is illustrative).
Wind farm (photo is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Renewable energy accounted for 38.5 percent of Estonia's total energy consumption in 2022 – the fifth highest in the European Union, data from Eurostat shows.

The average share was 23 percent last year, an increase of 1.1 percentage points from the year before.

Sweden topped the chart at 66 percent, using hydro and wind energy, solid and liquid biofuels, and heat pumps.

Finland followed on 47.9 percent, Latvia with 43.3 percent, and Denmark at 41.6 percent.

Overall share of energy from renewable sources in 2022. Source: Eurostat

Timo Tatar, undersecretary for energy at the Ministry of Climate Change, said as the crisis caused by Russia's full-scale invasion last year made shale electricity competitive again, Estonia's share of renewable energy was expected to decline. "However, this did not happen," he wrote on social media.

Ireland, Malta, and Belgium had the lowest shares of renewable energy.

Eurostat said the EU's 2030 renewable energy target has risen from 32 percent to 42.5 percent.

"Therefore, EU countries need to intensify their efforts to collectively comply with the new EU target for 2030, which requires increasing the share of renewable energy sources in the EU's gross final energy consumption by almost 20 pp,". it said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:07

Estonia among top 5 in Europe for renewable energy consumption

20:20

Estonian Christmas lights sparkle in dozens of countries this winter

20:00

Juhan Parts: Pitch to take Elektrilevi public pointless surrogate activity

18:52

Ekspress Grupp fined after inquiring website in Lithuania

17:55

8 Indian citizens detained after illegally crossing Estonian border

17:27

French city adopts free public transport policy 'inspired' by Tallinn

16:49

Kiviõli Keemiatööstus fate depends on target-achieving vision for ministry

16:16

Lithuanian media group buy out majority stake owned by Postimees

15:46

Ministry official: Operail strategic plan finalized, not to be made public

15:22

Government agrees Sirgala training area can more than double in size

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.12

Feature | 'They are guarding our back': HMS Richmond arrives in Tallinn

21.12

Markus Villig: Weak national defense scaring away investors in Estonia

21.12

Marriage proposals and divorce wishes at Tallinn Christmas market

21.12

Unemployment Insurance Fund: Signals from labor market worrying

08:36

Estonia's former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves to divorce

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10:57

Estonia's minimum wage increase to hike benefits, some kindergarten fees

07:44

Estonian leaders offer condolences over Prague shooting

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: