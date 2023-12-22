Estonia among top 5 in Europe for renewable energy consumption

Renewable energy accounted for 38.5 percent of Estonia's total energy consumption in 2022 – the fifth highest in the European Union, data from Eurostat shows.

The average share was 23 percent last year, an increase of 1.1 percentage points from the year before.

Sweden topped the chart at 66 percent, using hydro and wind energy, solid and liquid biofuels, and heat pumps.

Finland followed on 47.9 percent, Latvia with 43.3 percent, and Denmark at 41.6 percent.

Overall share of energy from renewable sources in 2022. Source: Eurostat

Timo Tatar, undersecretary for energy at the Ministry of Climate Change, said as the crisis caused by Russia's full-scale invasion last year made shale electricity competitive again, Estonia's share of renewable energy was expected to decline. "However, this did not happen," he wrote on social media.

Ireland, Malta, and Belgium had the lowest shares of renewable energy.

Eurostat said the EU's 2030 renewable energy target has risen from 32 percent to 42.5 percent.

"Therefore, EU countries need to intensify their efforts to collectively comply with the new EU target for 2030, which requires increasing the share of renewable energy sources in the EU's gross final energy consumption by almost 20 pp,". it said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!