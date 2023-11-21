Eesti Energia brings products and services under Enefit brand

Enefit Volt electric car charger.
Enefit Volt electric car charger. Source: Eesti Energia
From January 2024, Eesti Energia will transfer all activities and information connected to customer service and energy services to a subsidiary, which will bear the group's international name "Enefit." All existing contracts will remain in place and customers will not have to do anything about the change, the company said.

"We want our customers to get even more support and assistance from our energy experts, both in terms of smarter energy solutions and better customer service,' said Eesti Energia board member Kelli Toss-Kaasik in a press release.

"When building the new business, we made sure that the process of finding and installing the best energy solution for home or businesses is smoother for our customers and that they always have the necessary support of Enefit's experts," Toss-Kaasik added.

The move involves Enefit taking over several products and services previously provided by Eesti Energia. These include electricity, gas, solar solutions and energy storage devices, heat pumps, insurance, high-speed internet, electrical work, and electric car charging solutions under the name of Enefit Volt.

The organization will also continue working towards the advancement and promotion of energy solutions aimed at enhancing the eco-friendliness and affordability of individuals' energy consumption.

From the new year, all current Eesti Energia customers will become Enefit customers. As of January 1, 2024, the contractual rights and obligations of Eesti Energia's customers will be transferred to Enefit OÜ. In January 2024, Enefit OÜ will become a public limited company and continue to operate as a subsidiary of Eesti Energia AS.

Customers do not have to do anything about their contracts. Banks will automatically redirect any standing orders to Enefit. The contact details for the company's customer support services will remain unchanged.

Eesti Energia started rebranding in 2009 and has since been known internationally as Enefit. Under this name and brand, Eesti Energia also provides services in Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland, where two thirds of its customer services revenue is generated. Eesti Energia subsidiaries Enefit Green, Enefit Power and Enefit Solutions also operate under the same brand name, both in Estonia and other markets. Eesti Energia as the parent company will retain its name. 

Kelli Toss-Kaasik, who will continue as a member of Eesti Energia's management board, will also be chair of Enefit's management board.

Business development of the company will be led by Deepak Ahluwalia, customer experience by Reedik Poopuu and retail market sales by Roul Tutt. Enefit will have around 550 employees across five countries, 300 of whom will be based in Estonia.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

