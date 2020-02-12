ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Enefit VOLT launches nine new charging points in Tallinn and Tartu

Volt's electric charging point. Source: Eesti Energia
The largest electric car charging network in Estonia, Enefit VOLT, launched nine new charging points in Tallinn and Tartu on Tuesday and introduced company's new rebrand.

On Tuesday, Margus Vals, Member of the Management Board of Eesti Energia, said at the opening of Enefit VOLT at Tallinn's Ülemiste Center the availability of a convenient, nationwide and fast-charging network is a key factor in the breakthrough in clean electric transport.

Vals said: "Preparations for the establishment of the first Enefit VOLT ultra-rapid chargers in Tallinn are underway, and they will start serving customers at the beginning of the summer. The exact locations will be announced shortly, but it is clear that they will be located where the customers' need for ultra-rapid charging is the greatest."

Enefit VOLT opened six new rapid chargers (50 kW) and three fast chargers (22 kW) at four locations in Tallinn and Tartu and more chargers will be launched in the near future.

VOLT's electric charging points. Source: ERR

All new chargers are suitable for electric cars that meet both European and Japanese charging standards. The upcoming ultra-rapid chargers will have a power range of 150 kW to 175 kW. Depending on the needs of our customers, more powerful chargers will be added in the future.

Enefit VOLT is also planning to bring the first ultra-fast chargers to the market in cooperation with Circle K.

Kai Realo, CEO of Circle K Estonia said: "At both European and Estonian levels, environmental protection and reducing CO2 emissions is one of the priority issues and the proliferation of electric cars is certainly one of the most effective measures to reduce the carbon footprint. As a responsible company, we are taking the necessary steps in this direction with our customers and moving with times and demand. We are the first motor fuel sales company in Estonia that will start building a fast-charging network for electric cars for retail market with its partners, similarly to the Nordic markets. The number of electric cars on Estonian roads will increase in the near future, and we want to offer modern and convenient fast charging options to electric car owners already today."

Today, in addition to the well-known locations of the ELMO network, co-operation has begun in Tallinn with Ülemiste Centre, Arsenal Centre and Tallinna Tööstuspargid AS, and with Kvartal Centre in Tartu.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

eesti energiamargus valsvolt
