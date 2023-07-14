Enefit Volt completes half of planned summer electric car charger upgrades

Estonia's largest electric car charging network Enefit Volt will install 38 new fast chargers this summer, replacing those that were previously part of the Elmo network. Since installation work began in June, 19 chargers have so far been upgraded.

According to Kert Pääbo, business development manager at Enefit Volt, the chargers installed this summer are part of a long-term plan. "We have set the goal of replacing 79 former Elmo charging points across Estonia by the end of 2024," Pääbo said. "Half of them will be upgraded this summer, supplying 76 electric vehicles with electricity."

The charging points are located in residential areas of Tallinn and Tartu as well as in larger rural areas where demand for charging solutions is growing. Unlike the previous chargers, the new ones are able to charge two cars with the CCS charging standard at the same time.

"Replacing Elmo chargers, which were installed more than ten years ago, with modern chargers suitable for today's electric cars is part of our plan to expand the public charging network," Pääbo explained. "At the same time, we will be able to bring electric car chargers closer to people living in apartment buildings or outside city limits."

The new, modern-looking chargers can already be found in Tallinn, Padise, Märjamaa, Vormsi, Emmaste, Salme, Lümanda, Kuivastu, Lihula, Karksi-Nuia and Kilingi-Nõmme.

Over the coming months, upgraded charging points will also appear in Paide, Rakvere, Tartu, Jõgeva, Rõngu, Värska, Kohtla-Järve and many other locations around Estonia.

The precise locations of the chargers that have been replaced and will be replaced in the near future can be seen here.

--

