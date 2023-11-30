Estonia, Finland to increase Balticconnector's capacity during repairs

Estonia and Finland will increase the capacity of the Balticconnector gas pipeline when repairs start next year, both countries' national transmission system operators (TSOs) have agreed.

Currently, the capacity stands at 55-60 GWh/day in winter and 65 GWh/day in summer in the direction from Estonia to Finland and this will increase to 70.5 GWh/day after repairs, Estonia's TSO Elering said.

This will reach the market in October 2024 after planned maintenance work is also carried out.

Capacity in the opposite direction from Finland to Estonia will stay at 78 GWh/day.

The 77-km pipeline, which runs between the two countries, was broken by an anchor dragged by the Hong Kong-flagged vessel Newnew Polar Bear in October.

The Balticconnector pipeline (purple) between Estonia and Finland. Source: ENTSOG

Eesti Gaas welcomes capacity increase

Margus Kaasik, Eesti Gaas board chairman, which sells gas in the Baltic countries and Finland, told ERR strengthening the gas connection is understandable.

"It's always nice when infrastructure gets better. It makes us happy," said Kaasik.

In the past Baltcconnector's lack of capacity has been a problem, especially in summer.

"As we sell a considerable amount of gas in Finland, this will be important for us as the transport capacity in this direction increases," he said.

Repair work is likely to start in April 2024.

