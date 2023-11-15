Balticconnector damage between Nord Stream pipelines

Balticconnector was damaged in Finland's EEZ.
Source: ERR
The damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline linking Estonia and Finland is situated between two Nord Steam 1 pipelines.

Elering said the pipeline was dragged 100 meters from where it was originally laid, and 4 kilometers of the pipeline is now dislocated.

Balticconnector crosses the Nord Stream gas pipelines 1 A and 1 B which are placed 900 meters apart and the damage is closer to 1 A.

Balticconnector and the Nord Stream 2 pipelines A and B intersect approximately 1 kilometer away.

The pipeline is now out of place at every intersection.

Last week, the Finnish authorities laid the blame for the damage on the Hong Kong-flagged Newnew Polar Bear. An anchor was found next to the pipeline and paint from the anchor was found on the damaged pipeline.

The anchor is assumed to be from Newnew Polar Bear, which was photographed with a missing anchor last month and was known to be in the area when Balticconnector was damaged.

Source: ERR

In the coming weeks, exactly how much of the undersea pipeline needs to be replaced will become clear. In theory, the whole 4 km section may need to be relaid.

However, Elering's spokesperson Ain Köster told ERR said it is likely a shorter part will be replaced instead. This would also be significantly cheaper.

Being temporarily full of water will not affect its operations.

Balticconnector was damaged in Finland's exclusive economic zone on October 8. Two communications cables were also damaged, one between Estonia and Finland, and the other between second Sweden and Estonia. A Russian cable was also damaged.

The Nordstream 2 pipeline was damaged in September 2022 east of the Danish island of Bornholm.

--

Editor: Huko Aaspollu, Helen Wright

