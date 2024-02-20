X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

District heating bills may be subject to year-round fixed connection fee

News
Apartment buildings in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District, which would be recipients of district heating.
Apartment buildings in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District, which would be recipients of district heating. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Competition Authority (Konkurentsiamet) has proposed changing the basis on which district heating services are billed, including, among other things, the introduction of a fixed connection fee similar to that issued by electricity and gas providers.

District heating plants can be found in and around Estonia's towns and cities and involve hot water – natural gas is often used in the heating process, but other fuel sources such as wood chippings have been pressed into action when gas prices are high – being piped centrally to larger apartment buildings, during the winter months.

The District Heating Act would require thorough amendment, Competition Authority regulation services manager Külli Haab, said, given this last happened over 20 years ago.

In the meantime, new types of heating tech have come on at pace, and the market has changed, she said.

For instance, properly renovated apartment blocks require district heating to guarantee rooms are warm enough only in the very coldest periods.

The rest of the time, district heating would be superfluous.

Air pumps and solar energy are other increasingly used innovations.

On the other hand, older and non-renovated apartment buildings lean on district heating more; in any case district heating providers have to ensure the systems work

Levels of renovation, which include not only cosmetic aspects but also changes which would exert a major effect on the heating profile of an apartment – for instance, insulation – are very unevenly distributed across the country, being at quite a high level in, for example, Rakvere, but lagging far behind in parts of Ida-Viru County.

The Competition Authority says it is also reasonable to apply a fixed connection fee in respect of district heating, for this reason, ie. to cover maintenance.

This approach is common in the Nordic countries, Haab said.

Whereas the pre-existing network connection fee on electricity bills can make up to 40 percent of the total, in the case of district heating, the proportion would be a bit lower, at around a third, the head of one firm engaged in that sector said.

Siim Umbleja, CEO of Eesti Jõujaamade and Kaugkütte Ühing, split the bill into three equal parts: Labor, system maintenance, and purchasing materials – including the fuel used in heating the water.

So the second of these three categories could be covered by the proposed connection fee, he said.

The need for a connection fee also varies for instance in proportion to the size of a settlement and a provider's service area, he said.

Umbleja added that the legislation already ensures that district heating firms' profits are stipulated, and that companies would therefore not reap in any additional profits from the fee once in place.

Haab meanwhile said the precise proportion allocated to the connection fee would need to be the subject of discussion. Since the fee would be payable year round, this will make overall prices more stable, rather than seeing a sharp peak in bills as charged in the winter months, she said.

The primary goal is, nonetheless, to redistributed the costs of maintaining heating system more equitably among consumers – ie. the fixed cost applies however much you use district heating.

"Otherwise, a situation may arise where apartment owners who have acquired an additional heating system will essentially use district heating for a short time only and in exceptional situations, while the costs of maintaining the system will be borne by the everyday consumers," she went on.

The fixed fee will not become mandatory everywhere, but producers will be able to introduce it after the new law comes into force, Haab added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Source: ERR Radio News, reporter Indrek Kiisler.

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:08

National Audit Office: Road safety program 'hollow' and targets far from reach

12:18

Military equipment inspected at Tapa ahead of Independence Day parade

11:54

Salm to US defense publication: Takes Europe a year to fulfill Ukrainian artillery shells orders

11:02

District heating bills may be subject to year-round fixed connection fee

10:23

Estonia's basic school leaving exams set to go digital

09:53

Prime minister: Other countries certainly have items in warehouses they could send to Ukraine

09:32

Meelis Oidsalu: Winning the war boils down to matter of Western procrastination

08:50

Mark Lajal back in ATP world tennis top 200

08:26

Kaja Kallas to meet with Olaf Scholz in Hamburg on Tuesday

08:05

Survey: Public trust in the Estonian prime minister fell in February

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.02

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.02

Gallery: Exhibition showing destroyed public space on display in Tallinn

19.02

Several income tax changes will be introduced next year

19.02

New 16-story building set for central Tallinn

17.02

Gallery & Video | 5miinust & Puuluup wins Eesti Laul and goes to Eurovision

18.02

Estonia no longer has juvenile prisoners

19.02

Kaja Kallas proposes €100 billion Eurobond issue to bolster defense sector

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: